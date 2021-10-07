Kevin Federline Will Be ‘Happy’ For Britney Spears’ Conservatorship To End If Sons Are ‘Safe’ – Plus, Rare New Pics Of Sean & Jayden!
It’s a new chapter for Britney Spears AND her boys. The pop star recently gushed about her “independent” sons Sean and Jayden Federline on Instagram. And not long after that, she gained her own independence when her dad, Jamie Spears, was booted from her conservatorship. The next step, per her lawyer Mathew Rosengart, will be ending the whole thing once and for all. So how are these legal victories affecting her relationship to her kids?talesbuzz.com
