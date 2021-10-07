Richard “Jake” Dennis Jacobson of Montesano passed away Sept. 21, 2021. He was born to Armond and Leona Jacobson July 13, 1946, in Salem, Oregon. After graduating from Montesano High School, Richard went to work for the city of Seattle engineering department. After seven years with the city of Seattle he returned to the Harbor and began his career at the Hoquiam Police Department. He served as a police officer for 20 years during which time he gained a reputation as a levelheaded leader, a skilled investigatorand a compassionate advocate for victims.