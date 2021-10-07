CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flagler County, FL

Woman charged with using animal rescue nonprofit as front for selling drugs in Flagler County

First Coast News
First Coast News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PALM COAST, Fla. — A Flagler County woman is facing felony animal cruelty charges, accused of using a nonprofit organization as a front for selling drugs. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested 59-year-old Ruth Rupprecht Wednesday on drug and animal cruelty charges. She is a local "animal rescuer" and the owner of SAFFARI, Save A Furry Friend Animal Rescue, Inc., the sheriff's office said.

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
First Coast News

JSO: 2 shot Monday afternoon on Jacksonville's Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two men were shot Monday afternoon on Jacksonville's Eastside, leaving one fighting for his life. At about 3:48 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of North Liberty Street. When they arrived, they found two men in their 20's suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Dozens of dogs, rabbits, chickens rescued from 'deplorable conditions' in Clay County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Dozens of animals have been rescued "deplorable conditions" at a home on Old Jennings Road, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said Monday morning. Speaking at a news conference at the Clay County Fairgrounds, Cook said officials with the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Clay County Animal Services, Clay County Fire Rescue and other agencies were in the process of transporting animals from the home to a facility at the fairgrounds as of 11 a.m.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Coast, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Crime & Safety
Flagler County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Palm Coast, FL
Local
Florida Government
Palm Coast, FL
Government
First Coast News

JSO searching for missing 36-year-old man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community's help in searching for a missing 36-year-old man. On Sunday, patrol officers responded to the 600 block of 8th Street West in reference to a missing endangered adult. Police say Daniel Lee Selph left a local medical facility...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Animals#Animal Rescue#Animal Cruelty#Saffari#Animal Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
First Coast News

Friends identify 15-year-old teen who died in Lake City crash Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 15-year-old teenager who died in a crash involving several teens Thursday night in Lake City has been identified by friends as Nevaeh Highsmith. According to the crash report from Florida Highway Patrol, another 15-year-old was behind the wheel driving South on SW Tustenuggee Avenue near the intersection of SW Minnie Glen around 10:40 p.m. The report said he drove off the road, hit a tree and the car flipped several times.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

DA: Brunswick man sentenced to life in prison for shooting a 20-year-old man over a female

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Brunswick man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of a 20-year-old man in 2019. On Sept. 19, 2019, Ronrecus Goodwin, now 23, was in a home with Cameron Johnson and a female, according to the Glynn County District Attorney's Office. Eventually, Johnson and Goodwin began to argue over the female, which spilled outside.
BRUNSWICK, GA
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy