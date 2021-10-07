Woman charged with using animal rescue nonprofit as front for selling drugs in Flagler County
PALM COAST, Fla. — A Flagler County woman is facing felony animal cruelty charges, accused of using a nonprofit organization as a front for selling drugs. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested 59-year-old Ruth Rupprecht Wednesday on drug and animal cruelty charges. She is a local "animal rescuer" and the owner of SAFFARI, Save A Furry Friend Animal Rescue, Inc., the sheriff's office said.www.firstcoastnews.com
