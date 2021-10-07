Woman charged with using animal rescue nonprofit as front for selling drugs in Flagler County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 15-year-old teenager who died in a crash involving several teens Thursday night in Lake City has been identified by friends as Nevaeh Highsmith. According to the crash report from Florida Highway Patrol, another 15-year-old was behind the wheel driving South on SW Tustenuggee Avenue near the intersection of SW Minnie Glen around 10:40 p.m. The report said he drove off the road, hit a tree and the car flipped several times.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO