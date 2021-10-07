CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

‘The Blacklist’ star Harry Lennix studied to be a priest

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore Harry Lennix was fighting bad guys on “The Blacklist,” he was training to save souls in a seminary. The 56-year-old, who studied for five years to become priest, says all that theological training was not in vain as it has helped him become a better actor. “You have to...

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

Cynthia Harris Dies, Mad About You Star Was 87

Sad news has come in as actress Cynthis Harris has died. Harris, whose most famous credits include Mad About You and Edward & Mrs. Simpson, reportedly passed away on Sunday. Her family confirmed her death with an online obituary, but further details such as a cause of death haven't yet been revealed. She was 87 years old.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Gossip Girl’s Jason Gotay Marries Longtime Love Michael Hartung!

Jason Gotay has married his longtime love Michael Hartung!. The 32-year-old actor is best known for playing Constance Billard classics teacher Rafa Caparros on HBO Max’s Gossip Girl revival series. Jason and Michael tied the knot on Monday (October 11) in upstate New York. The couple has been teasing their...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Lennix
Person
James Spader
BBC

Judas Priest star suffered aortic aneurysm on stage

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has shared details of the on-stage medical emergency that resulted in him having heart surgery last week. The musician, 41, said he had suffered an aortic aneurysm that put his life in immediate danger. "My aorta ruptured and started to spill blood into my chest...
MUSIC
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
talesbuzz.com

Will Victoria and Ashland get married?

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the Italian wedding begins like every other ceremony — happy. However, Y&R fans know a happy wedding doesn’t make for good television. Once again, the hit CBS daytime drama spends another week focusing on whether Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Ashland (Richard Burgi) will...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
districtchronicles.com

At 70, Kathleen Bradley AKA Mrs Parker in ‘Friday’ Defies Age

Almost every 90z kid loved Ice Cube’s classic comedy “Friday,” which had some very memorable characters. One of them was Mrs. Parker, who lived right across the street. Mrs. Parker, played by Kathleen Bradley, was the tall and pretty Black woman who was always skimpily dressed and criticized by every woman. At the time, she was in her early 40s.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priests#The Priests#The Catholic Church#Nbcu Photo Bank#Getty
Soap Opera Digest

Real-Life Duo Expecting Another Girl

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) and wife, Kelly Kruger (ex-Mac, Y&R et al) revealed on Instagram that they’re expecting another daughter. The couple welcomed their first child, a girl, Everleigh, who will be 2 on September 22. Check out the gender reveal here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
Ok Magazine

Duane 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Chapman Claims Gabby Petito Was Overheard 'Yelling' By Vacationers, Says Brian Laundrie Would Grab Her Mouth To Silence Her

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman believes he has learned new details regarding Gabby Petito’s relationship with Brian Laundrie. In an interview with The Sun, the TV personality claimed to know that Petito was “very verbal” during alleged altercations with Laundrie, who is suspected to have been physically abusive to his now-deceased fiancée.
PETS
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Soap Opera Star Michael Tylo

Soap opera icon Michael Tylo died at the age of 73 in the final days of September, according to Soap Opera Digest. Tylo famously starred in "Guiding Light" as the heart throb Quinton McCord Chamberlain from 1981 to 1985, before returning in 1996 and 1997. He also starred in almost any other soap opera you can think of, per IMDb. He played twins, Rich and Blade Bladeson on "The Young and the Restless," Charlie Prince on "General Hospital," Matt Connolly on "All My Children," and had a stint on "The Bold and the Beautiful" playing Sherman Gale, his final soap role, per The Wrap. In his later career, he became an educator, teaching film at the College of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he became assistant dean in 2003, per the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

DaBaby Gets Apology From Married Woman Who Claimed He Hit On Her

DaBaby was accused of hitting on a married woman, who ironically goes by MrsLaTruth on Instagram. Apparently, that wasn’t “La Truth” and the woman is now walking back the allegations. On Saturday (October 4), the woman shared a post to her Instagram Stories, apologizing for creating extra drama for the...
RELATIONSHIPS
blackchronicle.com

Missing Instagram Fitness Influencer Ca’Shawn ‘Cookie’ Sims Found in Hospital After Month-Long Search

Last week, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that fitness influencer Ca’Shawn ‘Cookie’ Sims was missing. After a month-long search, the 30-year-old has been found. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) confirmed to PEOPLE that the search is over. NBC News reported that Ca’Shawn was found at a Los Angeles-area hospital on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy