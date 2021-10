ST. CLAIR SHORES — A lot can change over the course of a year. It wasn’t very long ago that City Manager Matthew Coppler said he was at the swearing-in ceremony of the Police Department’s newest deputy chief, Jason Allen. The morning of Sept. 27, he presided over the promotion of Allen to St. Clair Shores police chief, Paul Plaza to deputy chief, Matt McCallister to lieutenant and Heather Campbell to sergeant.