Taking the kids: Walt Disney World turns 50 and celebrates big time

By Eileen Ogintz, Tribune Content Agency
Wiscnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“You see Cinderella’s Castle and you get such a feeling of joy, and there aren’t many places that give you that,” said Emily Jordan, visiting from Marietta, Georgia, with her husband and two kids as Walt Disney World starts celebrating its 50th Anniversary. ”The World’s Most Magical Celebration” unveils new rides, spectacular nighttime shows, restaurants, some 150 new eats, many shimmer touches, and more — a celebration that will continue for the next 18 months. Even Cinderella’s Castle has gotten a makeover complete with pixie-dust sparkle and all the characters are sporting new “EARidescent” duds and guests are snapping up 50th anniversary merchandise (#DisneyWorld50 on social media).

