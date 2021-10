An increase in the price of building materials is having an impact on local construction and development projects, but the price hikes are not stopping work from getting done. Peter Muench, vice president of preconstruction services at LeChase Construction Services LLC, says the situation requires the firm to be adaptable and flexible. “It makes pre-planning even more critical,” he says. LeChase connects with manufacturers and suppliers to ...

CONSTRUCTION ・ 8 DAYS AGO