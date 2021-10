Arizona Republicans have admitted that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in a “free, fair and accurate election” in the state in 2020.Election officials from Maricopa County, the state’s most populous, told Congress that a review of 2.1m ballots did not find the debunked widespread fraud claimed by the defeated one-term president.Those GOP officials testified to the House Oversight Committee that Mr Biden beat Mr Trump by 45,000 votes in the county, and overall won the state and its crucial 11 electoral votes by more than 10,000 votes.“The election of November 3rd, 2020, in Maricopa County was free, fair and...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO