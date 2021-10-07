CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PREVIEW: NO. 19 BULLDOGS HEAD TO UMARY

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAST TIME OUT No. 19 UMD enters week six following a wild 26-21 victory at MSU Moorhead this past weekend. In the game, UMD trailed the Dragons by a score of 7-0 at halftime. The Bulldogs used a touchdown pass with just two seconds remaining on the clock to post their fourth victory of the season and move to 1-0 overall in the NSIC North Division. In the game, UMD used quarterbacks Logan Graetz and Garrett Olson to complete the road comeback.

