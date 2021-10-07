CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Ireland expects to offset forecast corporate tax losses with 15% rate

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

DUBLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Ireland will likely offset forecast losses from one half of a new set of global tax rules by signing up to the full agreement that introduces a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15%, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Thursday.

“Our expectation is that the pillar in relation to the reallocation of taxing rights would be where the loss would occur for Ireland but of course in the implementation of a higher rate, that is very likely to be where a gain would happen that would offset that loss,” Donohoe told a news conference.

Donohoe added that if the agreement is ratified by all countries, few unilateral digital levies on multinationals proposed or introduced by individual states will go ahead. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries Editing by Chris Reese)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Colombia fiscal deficit may be lower than expected, says finance minister

BOGOTA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Colombia’s 2021 fiscal deficit may be lower than previously projected thanks to the recovery of oil prices and better economic growth, Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo said on Tuesday, without giving a new estimate. The Andean country’s government has predicted a fiscal deficit of 8.6%...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK growth downgraded as IMF warns of vaccine gap between rich and poor countries

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has downgraded its outlook for the UK’s economy this year, putting a dent in hopes of a swift recovery, while warning that developing countries are being left behind.The IMF said it expects UK output to grow by 6.8% in 2021, down from a previous estimate of 7%.It would still make the country one of the fastest growing major economies this year, however the UK had more easy ground to regain as its output fell at one of the fastest rates during 2020, by 9.8%.For instance, the US, which is expected to grow by 6% in...
HEALTH
AFP

UK nightlife sector lost 86,000 jobs during Covid: study

Some 86,000 jobs have been lost in the UK's nightlife sector since 2019, an industry body said on Monday, blaming coronavirus closures. But it said there were "fears that many of the jobs lost to the pandemic in the night-time economy sector will be lost for good" because of closures and lower demand.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paschal Donohoe
Investopedia

Global Agreement Reached on Minimum Corporate Tax Rate

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) announced on Oct. 8, 2021, that—effective in 2023—its members have agreed to set a global corporate minimum tax rate of 15%. A key factor in concluding the deal was gaining the support of Ireland and other small countries that had used low corporate tax rates as an incentive for large companies to relocate from higher tax jurisdictions.
ECONOMY
Axios

Over 130 countries agree to deal on global corporate tax rate

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development on Friday announced that it had reached a deal on global corporate tax rates. State of play: Over 130 nations backed a 15% minimum global tax rate after years of negotiations. Smaller countries — such as Ireland, Hungary and Estonia — were against raising corporate tax rates because international businesses were attracted in locations that had lower tax rates, per CNBC.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Ireland buckles to pressure, joins global corporate tax deal

Ireland has agreed to join an international agreement establishing a minimum corporate tax of 15% around the world, ditching the low-tax policy that has led companies like Google and Facebook to base their European operations in the country.The Irish government, which initially rejected the agreement, said Thursday it had decided to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s global minimum tax accord after compromises that would protect the country’s economic interests. Ireland's 12.5% corporate tax rate has been a cornerstone of the country's economic policy since 2003.The announcement came before a meeting Friday where representatives of 140 countries...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Tax#Ireland#Tax Rate#Dublin
raleighnews.net

Ireland joins global move for minimum tax rate

DUBLIN, Ireland - The move to mandate a global minimum tax rate has made a giant step forward with Ireland's agreement to forgo its competitive 12.50 percent tax rate, which has attracted hundreds of multinational companies, particularly in the technology sector to move their headquarters, or major operations or offices to Ireland.
PERSONAL FINANCE
New York Post

Ireland hikes corporate taxes in blow to Facebook, Apple and Google

Facebook, Apple, Google and other big tech firms with offices in Ireland are set to take a hit to their bottom lines as the country hikes corporate taxes. Ireland — which is also home to sizable offices for Twitter and PayPal — is raising its famously low 12.5 percent corporate tax rate to 15 percent, the government said Thursday.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Ireland agrees to global tax deal, sacrificing prized low rate

DUBLIN (Reuters) -Ireland dropped its opposition to an overhaul of global corporate tax rules on Thursday, agreeing to give up its prized 12.5% tax for large multinationals in a major boost to efforts to impose a minimum rate worldwide. Ireland, the low-tax European headquarters for blue chip companies including Apple...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Coinspeaker

Ireland Agrees to Global Tax Rate for Corporations, Brings Deal One Step Closer

Achieving the global tax rate policy is dependent on getting the majority of the countries on board, through various means that can help them make compromises. Following months of stalemate in its willingness to join the global tax deal, the Republic of Ireland has now decided to sign up to the minimum corporate tax rate of 15%. As reported by CNBC, the move marks a major milestone for Ireland whose current rate of 12.5% has done more good to the country’s economy in attracting businesses.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IBTimes

Global Tax Holdout Ireland To Announce Decision On Rate

The government of Ireland, one of the few countries to have resisted a global minimum tax on multinational firms, will meet on Thursday to decide whether to join the international reform. Cabinet ministers are due to meet in Dublin in the late afternoon with a decision on accepting the 15...
INCOME TAX
newschain

Rise in corporate tax rate is ‘right decision’ – Donohoe

Ireland’s 12.5% corporate tax rate is to be increased to 15%, finance minister Paschal Donohoe has confirmed. He made the announcement following a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, where it was agreed the new tax rate would apply to companies with turnover in excess of 750 million euro. This will affect...
INCOME TAX
BBC

Corporation tax: Ireland moving towards reform deal

Ireland's Taoiseach (prime minister) has indicated that the country is moving towards a deal on corporation tax reform. The OECD, an intergovernmental economic organisation, has led work to agree a global minimum rate for large firms. Micheál Martin said recent changes to the OECD's proposals showed "very significant progress". The...
INCOME TAX
Fortune

Stop shaming corporations with meaninglessly low effective tax rates

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The news is often filled with bad stories, so how about a good one? We’ve already heard that there are big profitable corporations that pay no tax, but did you know that some companies generously share their profits with the government out of the goodness of their corporate hearts?
INCOME TAX
Reuters

Ireland expects updated OECD global tax text in coming days -minister

DUBLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ireland expects to receive an updated text of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s proposed overhaul of global corporate tax rules in the coming days, a critical moment in the process, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said. “I do expect next week will be a...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

200K+
Followers
220K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy