Verizon’s 5G UWB Expands to 5 New Markets, 5G Home to 3 New Markets

Verizon's 5G is continuing its spread across this beautiful land of ours, popping up in new markets this month. Five markets are getting access to 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB), while three markets are getting Verizon's 5G Home service. With the addition of these markets, 5G UWB is now up in a total of 87 markets, while 5G Home is in 57 markets.