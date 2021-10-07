Acadiana Diversity Job Fair to provide employment opportunities Oct. 20

Dozens of regional employers and resource providers will participate in the 18 th annual Acadiana Diversity Job Fair on October 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the Heymann Convention Center in Lafayette.

“The Acadiana Diversity Job has expanded to connect employers with a diverse applicant pool including persons with disabilities, workers from all ethnic backgrounds, formerly incarcerated individuals, and more,” says Ryan LaGrange, Manager of Workforce Development with LEDA. “Every year, we hear success stories following the job fair from both job seekers and employers. This event continues to have a tremendous impact on the community.”

The event is planned and hosted by the Acadiana Society of Human Resource Management (ASHRM), Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA), Louisiana Workforce Commission, Louisiana Rehabilitation Services, and other community partners.

“ASHRM looks forward to sponsoring this event every year because it creates an opportunity to connect employers with diverse candidates they may not see at other events,” says Desiree Provost, President of ASHRM. “Older workers and candidates with disabilities or criminal backgrounds often face challenges when seeking employment and this job fair was designed to help overcome some of those.”

The Acadiana Diversity Job Fair is free to job seekers. Job seekers should dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes, according to a spokesperson for LEDA. Visit www.lafayette.org/diversity for registration and the complete list of participating employers and job openings. Masks or face coverings will be required for all attendees and will be available at the door.

In advance of the job fair, Voice of the Experienced (VOTE) will host a prep workshop on Monday, October 11. The workshop will help attendees with barriers to employment such as arrests, convictions, or disabilities prepare for the Diversity Job Fair. The free event will take place at the Main Branch of the Lafayette Public Library from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Registration and information can also be found at www.lafayette.org/diversity .

