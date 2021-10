Amman [Jordan] October 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Jordan's Royal Hashemite Court on Monday rejected media reports about overseas properties owned by King Abdullah II, saying they "included inaccuracies and distorted and exaggerated the facts."A statement published by the court said it is no secret that King Abdullah owns some apartments and residences in the United States and Britain, while this is neither unusual nor improper.

