Las Vegas, NV

Red Hot Chili Peppers stadium tour coming to Las Vegas

By Jason Dinant
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 global stadium tour will come to Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 6.

The 2022 tour will mark the return of guitarist and musician John Frusciante to the group, as well as the band’s first-ever stadium tour in the U.S.

Red Hot Chili Peppers say they will be performing their career-spanning hits as well as new music from their forthcoming album.

Tickets start at $59.50 and go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. PT at RedHotChiliPeppers.com .

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

