Set to be released later this week, Marvel has revealed a fresh preview of Miles Morales' brand new costume as Spider-Man which will make its full debut in the pages of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30. The new costume comes as part of a larger celebration of the tenth anniversary of the debut of Miles Morales in the pages of Marvel Comics and marks his first new costume in a while. The new costume was designed by Chase Conley and fans of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will instantly recognize where the root of the new design originated. Just like the Miles in the Oscar-winning animated film, the new Miles costume is more than just a skin-tight onesie and naturally has the hero in his new trademark sneakers.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO