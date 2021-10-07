CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen to be tried as adult in downtown Sioux City killing

By Associated Press
KMTV 3 News Now
 5 days ago
A judge has denied a 17-year-old's request to be tried as a juvenile in the fatal shooting of man in downtown Sioux City.

The Sioux City Journal reports that Dwight Evans will be tried as an adult on charges of first-degree murder, going armed with intent and two drug counts. Evans pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this year.

Prosecutors say Evans shot and killed 22-year-old Martez Harrison, of Sioux City, on May 1 following Harrison's fight with Evans' friend, 20-year-old Lawrence Canady. Police say the fight occurred after Canady attacked Harrison's girlfriend.

Canady also has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, willful injury and serious assault.

