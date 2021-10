CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police officers aren’t only retiring in record numbers, many are leaving the big city department for smaller ones. It’s contributing to an officer shortage that many city leaders believe will only get worse before it gets better. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked with one ex-officer about the decision to get out of Chicago. “I think that you have to take care of yourself first,” said the former officer, who asked to remain anonymous. Self-preservation is one reason the former CPD officer recently left the department with less than eight years on the job. “I was frustrated with the work...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO