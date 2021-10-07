Instacart acquires online catering platform FoodStorm

The bring-it-to-me economy is expanding across all of consumers’ food needs. Restaurant-cooked meals and raw groceries make up a relatively limited portion of all food consumed, with hybrid categories such as meal kits, heat-and-eat meals and catered foods also accounting for a significant percentage. Noting this opportunity to expand its commerce occasions, Instacart, the largest online grocery platform in North America, announced on Thursday (Oct. 7) that it is acquiring catering software company FoodStorm.

