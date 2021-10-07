CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Instacart acquires online catering platform FoodStorm

By Russell Redman 1
Supermarket News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpanding further within the grocery channel, Instacart has purchased catering e-commerce software provider FoodStorm. Financial terms of the acquisition, announced Thursday, weren’t disclosed. With the deal, San Francisco-based Instacart will add FoodStorm’s order management software-as-a-service (SaaS) to its suite of enterprise grocery e-commerce solutions, enabling Instacart retail partners to offer order-ahead catering services online. FoodStorm’s team, based in New York and in Melbourne, Australia, also will join Instacart.

www.supermarketnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Best Buy acquiring care-at-home tech platform Current Health

Best Buy Co. Inc. is acquiring a care-at-home technology platform that's designed to enable healthcare organizations to provide personalized care to patients at a lower cost. The Richfield-based retailer recently signed an agreement to acquire Current Health, according to a Tuesday announcement from Best Buy. “The future of consumer technology...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Crowdfunding Platform Silicon Prairie Acquires Funding Portal Miventure

Investment crowdfunding platform Silicon Prairie has acquired Miventure, according to a note from the company. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Silicon Valley lists securities under Reg CF as well as other exemptions. Miventure is a FINRA regulated funding portal seeking to raise capital under Reg CF as well.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Digital Car Platform Vroom Acquiring United Auto Credit for $300M

Online automobile eCommerce startup Vroom is moving to acquire automotive finance firm United Auto Credit Corporation (UACC) for $300 million in an all-cash transaction, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS on Tuesday (Oct. 12). The acquisition will help Vroom drive its strategy to integrate captive financing operations to...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Best Buy to acquire remote care monitoring platform: 5 details

Best Buy signed an agreement to acquire remote patient monitoring and telehealth company Current Health, the company said Oct. 12. Current Health's care platform allows healthcare organizations to monitor patients in their homes. It combines patient-reported data with data from biosensors to give caregivers real-time insights about a patient's condition and alert them when a patient needs clinical attention.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cos#Kings Food Markets#Foodstorm#Saas
New Haven Register

Instacart CEO says online grocery shopping has room to grow

When the pandemic hit the U.S. last year, grocery delivery company Instacart suddenly became a lifeline for millions of consumers. Sales volumes skyrocketed; in one month, the company added 300,000 drivers to keep up with its orders. “We saw five years of growth packed into one year,” Instacart CEO Fidji...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
pymnts

Instacart’s FoodStorm Taps Self-Service to Bring the Digital Shift Into Stores

The digital shift continues to sweep through the grocery industry, turning stores into omnichannel hubs. On Thursday (Oct. 7), Instacart announced the acquisition of catering software company FoodStorm. With the latter’s goal to open up additional revenue opportunities for grocers, helping to speed up their digital transformation, it makes a natural fit for the online grocery giant.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Software
channele2e.com

Microsoft Acquires OKR, Employee Experience Software Platform Ally.io

Microsoft has acquired Ally.io, an OKR (objectives and key results) software company. Ally.io’s software — also known as a goal management and business execution platform — will tuck into Microsoft’s Viva employee experience platform (EXP), the buyer said. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Instacart Acquires Catering Software Company in Push to Compete With Restaurant Aggregators

The bring-it-to-me economy is expanding across all of consumers’ food needs. Restaurant-cooked meals and raw groceries make up a relatively limited portion of all food consumed, with hybrid categories such as meal kits, heat-and-eat meals and catered foods also accounting for a significant percentage. Noting this opportunity to expand its commerce occasions, Instacart, the largest online grocery platform in North America, announced on Thursday (Oct. 7) that it is acquiring catering software company FoodStorm.
ECONOMY
Orange County Business Journal

Alteryx Acquires Cloud Platform Hyper Anna

Data analytics software maker Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) in Irvine said it has acquired Hyper Anna, a cloud platform for generating artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automated insights from data. Financial details were not released. Hyper Anna is a Sydney, Australia-based company that enables anyone, regardless of technical background, to access AI-driven...
IRVINE, CA
TechCrunch

Fiverr is acquiring online learning company CreativeLive

Fiverr, which is an online marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand freelancers, says that the ability to gain new skills in a changing work environment is part of its role in leading transformation for buyers and sellers on its platform. ​​“Fiverr is more than just a work platform, we fundamentally...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

NetApp to Acquire CloudCheckr to Boost its CloudOps Platform

NetApp announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire CloudCheckr, a leading cloud optimization platform that provides cloud visibility and insights to lower costs, maintain security and compliance, and optimize cloud resources. As private and public sector organizations together with managed service providers have deepened investments in cloud services...
BUSINESS
progressivegrocer.com

CommerceIQ Integrates Instacart Ads

E-commerce management platform provider CommerceIQ has integrated ads on online grocery delivery service Instacart. The integration enables brands to drive market share on this channel via a new API (application programming interface) integration and product offering, CIQ Advertising for Instacart. Using the new product, CPG brands can obtain real-time visibility across all of their campaigns on InstacartAds and make use of CommerceIQ’s artificial-intelligence (AI) capabilities to apply automations in bulk to optimize Featured Product ads on Instacart.
INTERNET
Supermarket News

More digital real estate needed for store brands?

Grocery retailers could do more to spotlight private brands on their e-commerce websites, according to mystery shopper research released today by FMI-The Food Industry Association finds. As part of FMI’s “Power of Private Brands 2021: Accelerating Private Brands in Grocery E-commerce” report, digital commerce consultancy FitForCommerce “mystery shopped” the websites...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
djmag.com

Boiler Room acquired by ticketing platform DICE

UK-based ticketing and streaming company DICE has acquired Boiler Room for an undisclosed amount. The deal comes as DICE looks to make a break into the market of hosting ticketed live streams of events, with the company recently securing $122 million in investment from venture capitalist organisation SoftBank's Vision Fund 2. The fund was launched in 2019 to invest in technology start-ups.
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Biz Management Platform Sage Acquires Accounting Firm GoProposal

Cloud-based business management platform Sage announced Tuesday (Oct. 5) it acquired U.K.-based SMB accounting proposal management software company GoProposal, the fourth addition Sage has made in the past 12 months. The GoProposal acquisition expands Sage’s U.K. foothold, as the GoProposal team will join Sage’s global accountants team based in Manchester,...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Compasso UOL Acquires WEBJUMP And Expands Its Adobe Digital Platform Portfolio

WEBJUMP is recognized worldwide for its development of customized solutions for global e-commerce clients. Compasso UOL announces another strategic acquisition, expanding its digital transformation portfolio with focus on cutting-edge next-generation technologies. WEBJUMP, an Adobe Gold Partner and the only Latin America-based company with Adobe Commerce Specialization credentials, brings its expertise in customized, state-of-the-art e-commerce platform development to the group.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy