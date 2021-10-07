Instacart acquires online catering platform FoodStorm
Expanding further within the grocery channel, Instacart has purchased catering e-commerce software provider FoodStorm. Financial terms of the acquisition, announced Thursday, weren’t disclosed. With the deal, San Francisco-based Instacart will add FoodStorm’s order management software-as-a-service (SaaS) to its suite of enterprise grocery e-commerce solutions, enabling Instacart retail partners to offer order-ahead catering services online. FoodStorm’s team, based in New York and in Melbourne, Australia, also will join Instacart.www.supermarketnews.com
