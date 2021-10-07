Park Hae-soo Welcomed a Baby on Squid Game’s Premiere Day, and His Nickname Is Too Cute

TikTok has a funny way of bubbling up the best Halloween trends right on time. Who knew a six-year-old video of Omarion dancing would become the latest dance challenge online? Well, certainly not the former B2K singer, who even had to jump on his own wave after fans and the internet brought it back to life in a resurfaced clip. In case you missed it, a hilarious snippet of the R&B star's peculiar dance moves from his 2015 Verizon's "Now Playing" music tour performance has taken over TikTok. And as Halloween quickly approaches, the challenge just gave a lot of people the perfect idea for a costume. Everyone from TikTokers to celebrities like Kirk Franklin are taking full advantage of this challenge that's sweeping social media — even some infamous Halloween characters are taking part in the viral trend. Check out some of our favorite costumes inspired by the TikTok challenge ahead.

