Daly-West Headframe raising postponed until summer 2022

PARK CITY, Utah — Due to the weather forecast next week and expected snowfall and cold temperatures at 8,000+ feet where the Daly-West Headframe is located, construction on the project will need to be paused for winter.

The raising has been postponed until summer 2022, according to Emily Summers, communications manager for Deer Valley.

The raising was scheduled for next week.

The headframe stood as an icon of the area between Montage Deer Valley and Deer Valley’s Empire Express chairlift and was part of the Daly-West Mine Complex, which was rebuilt following a fire in 1914.

Another fire on Easter of 1974 destroyed the surrounding buildings; however, the headframe itself survived this event to stand in its original location until May of 2015, when a cave-in around the mine shaft caused the large steel structure to topple over.

The headframe has been repaired and will stand again on a location about 100 feet up the hill, to ensure that it remains a proud icon for the foreseeable future.

