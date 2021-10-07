Idris Elba's Beautiful Family Stole the Spotlight at His Own Movie Premiere

Idris Elba had his loved ones by his side as he attended the premiere of The Harder They Fall during the London Film Festival on Wednesday. For the special event, the English actor brought along his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, and his 19-year-old daughter, Isan Elba, whom he shares with ex-wife Hanne Norgaard. The trio flashed smiles for the cameras as they walked the red carpet together holding hands. At one point, Isan shared a cute moment with Idris's costar Regina King as they snapped a photo together. This isn't the first time the group have graced us with a sweet family outing. They previously attended the 2019 Golden Globes, where Isan served as the Golden Globes Ambassador. See more pictures from their latest appearance ahead and be sure to check out Idris in The Harder They Fall when it hits Netflix on Nov. 3.