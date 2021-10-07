1 Pleasant Surprise Who Stood Out For the Hornets During 2021 NBA Training Camp
The Charlotte Hornets are a team on the rise. They were ranked third for a team most likely to break out this season by general managers around the league. LaMelo Ball is the star of the team at just 20 years old and is entering his second season. He’s looking to build off of a successful rookie campaign. Terry Rozier secured the bag after getting a massive extension. Everyone else got an opportunity to improve during the offseason, including new acquisitions from the draft and free agency. But one young man from the draft already looks like a steal.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0