1 Pleasant Surprise Who Stood Out For the Hornets During 2021 NBA Training Camp

By Jerry Donatien
 5 days ago
The Charlotte Hornets are a team on the rise. They were ranked third for a team most likely to break out this season by general managers around the league. LaMelo Ball is the star of the team at just 20 years old and is entering his second season. He’s looking to build off of a successful rookie campaign. Terry Rozier secured the bag after getting a massive extension. Everyone else got an opportunity to improve during the offseason, including new acquisitions from the draft and free agency. But one young man from the draft already looks like a steal.

The 2020 NBA rookies had a tough go of things with no Summer League, far less time in their home markets before the season started and limited practice time throughout the shortened campaign. This year's crop of youngsters has a more normalized introduction to the league and for Hornets first-round rookies James Bouknight and Kai Jones, their opening week of training camp has been all about asking questions and soaking up insight.
