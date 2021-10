We all know that Louisiana doesn’t see the harsh winters that our northern friends do, but even without the threat of snowy nor’easters, we still like to know what we’re in for. This year, it looks like we’re in for a chilly winter, and maybe a few areas of Louisiana will wake up to a light dusting if the conditions are right. The Farmers’ Almanac is calling the winter of 2021-2022 “frosty flip-flop weather,” and that’s the perfect description of winter in the Pelican State.

