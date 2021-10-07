CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele Covers U.S. and British Vogue November Issues

By Layla Ilchi
 4 days ago
Adele at the 2017 Grammys. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Adele is making history on the cover of Vogue magazine.

The singer is the November cover star for the American and British editions of Vogue, marking the first time both magazines have teamed on one cover star. This also marks the first time in five years that the singer has done a magazine interview.

Adele appears on the cover of U.S. Vogue’s November issue wearing a bright green, voluminous Valentino gown from the fall 2021 couture collection. The cover shoot was photographed by Alasdair McLellan and styled by Tonne Goodman. For British Vogue, Adele appears on two covers, the first wearing a custom yellow bustier top by Vivienne Westwood paired with a Tiffany & Co. brooch and the second in a gold Dior dress. The cover shoot was photographed by Steven Meisel and styled by editor in chief, Edward Enninful.

The singer’s Vogue covers comes two days after she announced the first single — called “Easy on Me” — from her upcoming album will be released on Oct. 15. Adele teased the piano ballad song in a 20-second video, showing the singer in black-and-white and driving in a car. The song will be part of Adele’s new album, titled “30,” following the trend of the singer naming her albums based on the age she was when she wrote the songs. No official release date for the album has been revealed.

In the magazine interviews, Adele talks about her five-year hiatus from singing and stepping back into the spotlight, as well as her experience with motherhood and her recent divorce.

On her upcoming album, Adele told U.S. Vogue: “It’s sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it. I always say that [sophomore album] ‘21’ doesn’t belong to me anymore. Everyone else took it into their hearts so much. I’m not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don’t think I’ll ever let this one go.”

