Piano Concerts and Trial Dramas: Law Firms Are Using Podcasts to Reach Clients and Talent

By Dylan Jackson
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome law firms have launched podcasts as a way to reach clients and new audiences. Each firm has their own spin on the medium. Some are fairly focused while others feature a wide range of topics. The key to innovation, one marketer said, is to make sure that those involved...

www.law.com

