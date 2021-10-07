CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Texas man who spread Covid hoax about hiring man to ‘lick groceries’ sentenced to 15 months in jail

By Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QbE43_0cKHlUgV00

A federal jury has sentenced a Texas man to 15 months in prison for posting a Covid-19 hoax on social media .

Christopher Charles Perez, aka Christopher Robbins, was found guilty of spreading false information and hoaxes related to biological weapons – a criminal offence.

He was arrested in April 2020 after posting threatening messages on Facebook claiming that he had paid someone infected with the virus to lick items at grocery stores in the San Antonio area to scare people away from visiting those establishments.

“My homeboys cousin has covid19 and has licked every thing for past 2 days cause we paid him to,” Perez posted on Facebook, according to court documents.

“Big difference is we told him not to be these [expletive] idiots who record and post online … YOU’VE BEEN WARNED.”

Perez was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine. The crime can lead to a life sentence if loss of life results from the hoax, otherwise, the maximum sentence is five years.

“Trying to scare people with the threat of spreading dangerous diseases is no joking matter,” said US Attorney Ashley C Hoff. “This office takes seriously threats to harm the community and will prosecute them to the full extent of the law.”

“Those who would threaten to use Covid-19 as a weapon against others will be held accountable for their actions, even if the threat was a hoax,” said FBI San Antonio Division Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs.

“Perez’s actions were knowingly designed to spread fear and panic and today’s sentencing illustrates the seriousness of this crime. The FBI would like to thank our law enforcement partners for their help in this case.”

According to court documents , Perez argued he made the post to deter people from visiting the stores, purportedly in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

He admitted that the substance of the post was false and no one had been paid to intentionally spread the virus in grocery stores.

Perez’s arrest on 8 April 2020 came after a screenshot of the post was sent to the Southwest Texas Fusion Center, a grouping of law enforcement agencies that coordinates efforts to investigate possible terrorist threats to the public.

He is not protected by the first amendment as his post contained a direct threat of harm, in this case involving the potential use of a biological weapon – Covid-19.

Imran Ahmed, chief executive of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, which has tracked misinformation related to Covid-19 online, told The Washington Post that Perez’s case is “a good example that what you do on social media has real-life consequences”.

Comments / 2

Related
wbap.com

Texas Rioter Sentenced To 50 Years

New Boston (AP) – A Texas man linked to the “boogaloo” movement who live-streamed threats to kill police during the January 6 riot at the U.S. capitol was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison after being convicted of attempted murder of a peace officer. The Texarkana Gazette reports a jury in Bowie County found 38 year old Aaron Caleb Swenson guilty of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, and found that he’d violated the Texas Hate Crimes Act. On Wednesday, before testimony began before the judge, Swenson pleaded guilty to terroristic threatening and evading arrest.
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Wrongly convicted man who spent 15 years on death row dies of COVID-19

A wrongly convicted 47-year-old man who spent 15 years on death row in a Louisiana prison before being exonerated by DNA in 2012 has died of COVID-19. “The Innocence Project mourns the loss of Damon Thibodeaux, an incredibly kind and gentle person, who spent 16 years wrongly imprisoned in Louisiana. He was the 142nd person exonerated from death row and was never compensated for his lost freedom,” the organization said in a tweet.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Rolling Stone

Unvaccinated Capitol Rioter Pleads for Leniency Because She’s Scared of Getting Covid in Prison

Dona Bissey doesn’t want to go to prison. This is probably something the 53-year-old from Bloomington, Indiana, should have thought about before allegedly breaking into the United States Capitol on January 6th. Now, Bissey is one of at least 660 people who have been charged for their potential involvement in the insurrection. She’s staring down a prison sentence — and desperately pleading with a judge to give her 18 months of probation instead.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imran Ahmed
Person
Christopher Robbins
Law.com

Texas Man, a Defendant in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, Sentenced to 45 Days in Jail

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected federal prosecutors’ recommendation for home confinement. “There has to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government beyond sitting at home,” she said. A federal judge sentencing a defendant in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot slammed comparisons between the attack...
ADVOCACY
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio man sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for COVID-19 hoax

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man who claimed he paid someone to spread COVID-19 at grocery stores was sentenced on Monday. A federal judge sentenced Christopher Charles Perez, 40, to 15 months in federal prison after being found guilty of two counts of spreading false information and hoaxes relating to biological weapons.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS DFW

Texas Man Headed To Federal Prison For Posting COVID-19 ‘Licking’ Hoax On Social Media

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — A Texas man will spend more than a year in federal prison for spreading a hoax related to COVID-19 on social media. Court records show Christopher Charles Perez posted two threatening messages on Facebook in April 2020, falsely claiming he paid someone infected with COVID-19 to “lick items at grocery stores in the San Antonio area to scare people away” from the businesses, the US Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Texas said in a news release.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoaxes#Fbi#Covid#Charge Christopher Combs
Gazette

Texas man sentenced to 15 years for bioterrorism hoax involving coronavirus-positive person licking grocery store items

A federal court sentenced a Texas man to 15 months in prison for conducting a COVID-19 hoax in April 2020, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. Christopher "Christopher Robbins" Perez, 40, was found guilty on two counts relating to charges that criminalize false information and hoaxes related to biological weapons, according to court records.
TEXAS STATE
ironcountyreporter.com

CF man receives jail sentence

By Jerry DeRoche CRYSTAL FALLS — A 45-year-old Crystal Falls man was sentenced to one year in jail for delivery of an analogue in Iron County Trial Court on Oct. 4. Scott Warren Sours had pleaded guilty to the charge, which is a 15-year felony, in an earlier hearing for the incident that took place on Aug. 25, 2020. He was originally charged with delivery of methamphetamine (a 20-year felony)…
CRYSTAL FALLS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
easttexasradio.com

Man Guilty Of COVID Hoax Threats

A court convicted a Texas man of perpetrating a COVID hoax in the San Antonio area. Prosecutors say 40-year-old Christopher Charles Perez posted a false claim on Facebook that he paid someone infected with COVID-19 to lick items at grocery stores in the San Antonio area to scare people away from the businesses. They sentenced him to 15 months in federal prison and a $1,000 fine.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

The Independent

282K+
Followers
120K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy