The biggest story of the NFL season thus far has to be Jon Gruden resigning from his position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. On Monday night, Gruden informed his staff that he will be stepping down. His decision comes in the wake of a new report from the New York Times, which uncovered that Gruden used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails he sent several years ago to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others around the league.

