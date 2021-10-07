CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

18 ex-NBA players charged with fraud in $4M health care scheme

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m2nHU_0cKHkwxG00

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday.

Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in Manhattan federal court. It wasn’t immediately clear whether all those charged had been arrested.

‘Shark Tank’ contestant arrested after fraud investigation

According to the indictment, the ex-players engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting false and fraudulent claims to get reimbursed for medical and dental expenses that were never actually incurred.

The 18 players were among 19 individuals charged in the indictment. It said that the scheme was carried out from at least 2017 to 2020, when the plan received false claims totaling about $3.9 million. Of that, the defendants received about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Dept. Of Justice: Couple Facing Espionage-Related Charges Allegedly Used Pittsburgh Address In Scheme

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A couple out of Maryland is facing espionage-related charges after they allegedly tried to exchange confidential data to an FBI agent posing as a foreign official. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) arrested 42-year-old Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, 45-year-old Diana Toebbe, on Saturday in West Virginia. The DOJ accuses Jonathan Toebbe of attempting to contact a foreign official, who he did not know was actually an undercover FBI agent, about nuclear-powered warships. Toebbe was a nuclear engineer with the Navy. Officials allege in April of 2020, he sent a package with some of the restricted data and offered more data in exchange for payment to a foreign government. The package had a return address in Pittsburgh. Over a year, Toebbe allegedly sent SD cards with encrypted data at drop-off locations in multiple states, and the FBI said they discovered data on submarine nuclear reactors on the cards. They also accuse his wife of acting as a lookout when Toebbe would drop off the SD cards. The Toebbes will appear in federal court on Tuesday. The FBI and Naval Criminal Investigative Service continue to investigate.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Texas Man Federally Charged With Threatening Former Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Texas man has been federally charged with threatening Dr. Leana Wen, a former Baltimore City Health Commissioner and current medical analyst with CNN, over her support of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday. Scott Eli Harris allegedly sent Wen a message in July and threatened she would be shot, claiming he was an Army veteran and sniper. “I can’t wait for the shooting to start,” he allegedly wrote, later asking, “where’s your f—ing office?” Harris also allegedly told Wen he was never going to take “your wonder drug,” adding “My 12 gauge promises I won’t.” The message also allegedly references Wen’s background as a Chinese immigrant and uses other offensive, threatening language. Harris is charged with one count of threats transmitted by interstate communication. If convicted, Harris would face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The indictment was originally returned on Sept. 29 and unsealed Tuesday after Harris was arrested. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 13 in U.S. District Court in Plano, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Baltimore

Texas Man, 51, Charged In Maryland For Threatening Doctor Who Publicly Supported The COVID-19 Vaccine

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Texas man is facing charges after allegedly sending threatening messages to a Maryland doctor who publicly supported the COVID-19 vaccine, officials announced Tuesday. Scott Eli Harris, 51, of Aubrey, Texas, faces federal charges of threats transmitted by interstate communication related to a threatening message. According to the indictment, on July 12, 2020, Harris sent a threat from his cell phone to the doctor alleging threats that included violent statements such as “Never going to take your wonder drug. My 12 gauge promises I won’t .… I can’t wait for the shooting to start.” “We take seriously threats and intimidation, and this charge makes clear that such conduct will be prosecuted federally,” said United States Attorney Erek L. Barron. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those making such threats.” If convicted, Harris faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison. He is due to appear in court on Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. in Plano, Texas.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Health Care#Ap#Shark Tank#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
Rolling Stone

Actor Pleads Guilty to Running $650 Million Hollywood Ponzi Scheme

A low-budget fright flick actor whose most lucrative role was defrauding deep-pocket investors admitted Monday he ran a multimillion-dollar Hollywood Ponzi scheme. Zachary Horwitz, 34, appeared in federal court in downtown Los Angeles and pleaded guilty to a single count of felony securities fraud carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. As part of a plea deal that dropped other wire fraud and identity theft charges carrying decades more prison time, Horwitz admitted he duped wealthy private investors into giving him more than $650 million. Horwitz sat quietly in the courtroom as a federal prosecutor read through the agreement....
LOS ANGELES, CA
myeasternshoremd.com

Cocaine supplier sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

BALTIMORE — U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher sentenced Tavon Dwayne Banks, age 37, of Cambridge, to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute narcotics and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base. The sentence was announced this...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
wbap.com

Texas Rioter Sentenced To 50 Years

New Boston (AP) – A Texas man linked to the “boogaloo” movement who live-streamed threats to kill police during the January 6 riot at the U.S. capitol was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison after being convicted of attempted murder of a peace officer. The Texarkana Gazette reports a jury in Bowie County found 38 year old Aaron Caleb Swenson guilty of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, and found that he’d violated the Texas Hate Crimes Act. On Wednesday, before testimony began before the judge, Swenson pleaded guilty to terroristic threatening and evading arrest.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Former California detective found dead in her own freezer

The body of a retired Los Angeles detective was discovered inside the freezer at her home in California.Police made the grim discovery after being asked to carry out a welfare check on Miriam Travis, 87, after an out-of-state family member became concerned she had not heard from her in two months.Authorities in Riverside, California, say they were met at the house by her daughter who lives at the property and they “started noticing inconsistent statements with her story as to mom’s whereabouts,” Officer Javier Cabrera told NBC News.“There were just a lot of flags,” added Officer Cabrera.“Officers were able...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Gabby Petito was strangled so why is Brian Laundrie just a ‘person of interest’?

Amid the frenzy of news coverage and public interest in the Gabby Petito case and subsequent search for her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, it can be easy to forget that Mr Laundrie has not actually been charged with any crimes beyond fraudulent use of her credit card. Ms Petito’s cause of death was ruled to be strangulation by Teton County Coroner Brent Blue at a press conference on Tuesday. He described the death as a “domestic violence” case, but would not be drawn on who was responsible, saying that was for law enforcement to determine. Police have issued a warrant...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.
MILITARY
CBS Denver

Former Colorado Teachers Jonathan & Diana Toebbe Now Accused In Espionage Case

DENVER (CBS4) – Two former Colorado educators will go before a federal judge on Tuesday morning after the FBI says they were caught trying to sell classified nuclear secrets. According to a spokesperson for Kent Denver School, Jonathan and Diana Toebbe worked in the science department of their high school starting in 2005. Federal law enforcement arrested the couple, who now lives in Annapolis, Maryland, over the weekend on charges related to espionage. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe (credit: CBS) Jonathan Toebbe, a former Navy Engineer, earned master’s degree in nuclear engineering at Colorado School of Mines in 2012. According to court documents, in April of...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Who is Wyoming coroner Brent Blue?

When Brent “Doc” Blue was running for the office of Teton County Coroner in 2014, he had a simple message for voters: “I think that the person who is coroner should have a medical background”.His opponent in the Democratic primary was sheriff’s deputy Dave Hodges, while in the general election he came up against a Republican named Russell Nelson, a forensic anthropologist, wildlife guide and ski instructor.In a campaign ad, Dr Blue explained in his best bedside manner the role of a coroner.“Coroners don’t investigate crimes. That’s a police function,” he said.Nor do coroner’s use anthropological techniques, he explained.“That’s...
POLITICS
CBS Baltimore

Annapolis Couple Could Face Life In Prison If Convicted Of Espionage Charges

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife could both face life in prison if convicted of espionage charges related to a plot to sell military secrets to a foreign government. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana, 45, both of Annapolis, appeared Tuesday in federal court in West Virginia to face charges of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and communication of restricted data in violation of the Atomic Energy Act. The couple were ordered to remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending the outcomes of their detention hearings on Friday morning. Each of the charges carries...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

297
Followers
311
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy