COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After some rough going early, freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud seems to have No. 7 Ohio State humming again. The freshman had a wobbly start — with the Buckeyes losing to Oregon in Week 2 — and fought through a sore shoulder. After resting against Akron, Stroud had his best game as a Buckeye last week in a 52-13 victory over Rutgers, a team that was expected to put up more of a fight.