CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Avs head coach Bednar sidelined after positive COVID-19 test

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche announced that coach Jared Bednar has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the next two preseason games against the Dallas Stars. Assistant coaches Ray Bennett and Nolan Pratt will take his place on the bench, the team posted Thursday on Twitter. The Avalanche play in Dallas on Thursday night and host the Stars on Saturday. Colorado opens the regular season Wednesday against Chicago.

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Avalanche HC Jared Bednar tests positive for COVID-19, G Pavel Francouz out three to four weeks

The injuries continue for Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz, who will be out three to four weeks with a lower-body issue. Francouz missed all of last season and has played just 36 regular-season games since signing with the Avalanche in 2018. The team also announced that head coach Jared Bednar has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team’s remaining two preseason games. In his absence, assistant coaches Ray Bennett and Nolan Pratt will take over.
NHL
KCRG.com

Former Hawkeye quarterback passes away

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KCRG) - A former quarterback for the University of Iowa passed away this week. Tom Poholsky was found dead in a Dallas hotel on Wednesday while on vacation. He was the starting quarterback for the Hawkeyes in 1988 and 1989. Most recently he was the Assistant Head Coach at Evergreen High School in Colorado.
HAWKEYE, IA
CBS LA

Football Fans React To Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test Requirements To Get Into SoFi Stadium Sunday

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Fans who went to see the Chargers take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday at SoFi Stadium had mixed reactions to the new county mandate, which required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to get into the venue. (credit: CBS) The LA County mandate went into effect Oct. 7 and applies to outdoor venues, bars, breweries and wineries. “I’m not happy about it because we found out about it Wednesday night,” said a Browns fan. “We’re okay with it. We’re vaccinated. So, it’s not a big deal, but it’s just another burden on fans coming into the stadium.” “It kind...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nolan Pratt
Person
Pavel Francouz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avs#Covid 19#The Colorado Avalanche#Ap Nhl#Https Apnews Com Nhl
sandiegogulls.com

Gulls Sign Morgan Adams-Moisan To One-Year Contract

The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Morgan Adams-Moisan to a one-year contract through the 2021-22 AHL season. Adams-Moisan, 24 (2/6/97), has recorded 1-1=2 points and 26 penalty minutes (PIM) in 16 career AHL games with Laval. He earned 8-6=14 points with a +3 rating and 123 penalty minutes (PIM) in 37 games with the Fort Wayne Comets of the ECHL during the 2020-21 season and added 1-2=3 points in seven postseason games to help Fort Wayne claim the 2021 Kelly Cup Championship. The 6-2, 216-pound winger has earned 32-24=56 points with 288 PIM in 134 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne and Maine.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
theuconnblog.com

UConn football: Three coaches, two players test positive for COVID-19

Five members of the UConn football program, including interim head coach Lou Spanos, have tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Friday. Spanos, along with offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Frank Giufre, tight ends coach Corey Edsall, starting left tackle Ryan Van Demark, and freshman offensive lineman Will Meyer all tested positive despite being fully vaccinated.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NESN

Jaylen Brown Quarantining After Positive Test For COVID-19

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown on Friday tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced. Brown is asymptomatic and in quarantine. Brown has not publicly said if he is vaccinated against the virus, calling the decision “a personal choice.”. “I have my own thoughts about it but I respect my teammates’...
NBA
The Independent

ESPN, Turner Sports ready to drop the puck on NHL coverage

One of Jimmy Pitaro's top objectives when he became ESPN president was to get the National Hockey League back on the network. On Tuesday night, Pitaro's goal will be realized.Besides the Seattle Kraken's first game, the return of hockey to ESPN and the addition of Turner Sports are among the main storylines when the regular season begins this week. ESPN and Turner replace NBC which was the league's broadcaster since 2005.Besides a huge influx of revenue to teams, it also marks the first time since the 1999-2000 season that the league has partnered with multiple national networks.Both networks will...
NHL
WTOP

Kraken have 5 players in COVID protocol on eve of opener

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken are expected to be without five players for the season opener at Vegas due to COVID-19 protocols, coach Dave Hakstol said Monday. Forwards Jared McCann, Joonas Donskoi and Marcus Johansson, and defenseman Jamie Oleksiak were placed on the league’s COVID-19 protocol list on Monday. Forward Calle Jarnkrok has been in the protocol since late last week. McCann, Oleksiak, Donskoi and Johansson were all missing from Monday’s final practice before the team departed for Las Vegas.
NHL
Telegraph

PRICE: Here are some takeaways from the St. Louis Blues preseason games

The St. Louis Blues are scheduled to play their final preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday at 7:00 p.m. The Blues will then have a week-long break before playing the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, Oct. 16 to begin the regular season. During that time, they'll be able to make last-minute lineup adjustments and figure out their opening night roster after a busy offseason that saw the departure of several key players and the arrival of others.
NHL
ESPN

UConn Huskies interim football coach Lou Spanos tests positive for COVID-19, won't coach Saturday

Interim UConn football coach Lou Spanos is one of three coaches and two players who tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out for Saturday's game against UMass. Spanos, who took over for Randy Edsall after his resignation on Sept. 6, is in isolation, as are offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Frank Giufre and tight ends coach Corey Edsall, the son of the former Huskies coach. Senior left tackle Ryan Van Demark, who has started 39 games for UConn, and freshman offensive lineman Will Meyer are also out.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy