CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Lewis Ritson Looks Forward To Hank Lundy Clash in Newcastle

By Random Hits
Boxing Scene
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLewis Ritson is eagerly anticipating the roar of the Newcastle crowd as he prepares to take on Hank Lundy next weekend. Ritson (21-2, 12 KOs) returns against former world title challenger Lundy (31-9-1, 14 KOs) at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle on October 16, live on Sky Sports. The hometown...

www.boxingscene.com

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Ritson ready for rumble with Philly street-fight legend Lundy

Ritson Admits Philadelphia Street Fight Legend, Who Has Faced Terence Crawford, Will Be “A Hard Night’s Work” In Newcastle On October 16. Newcastle fight hero Lewis ‘The Sandman’ Ritson (21-2, 12 KO’s) will face former world title challenger Henry ‘Hank’ Lundy (31-9, 14 KO’s) on the high-profile BOXXER event taking place at the Utilita Arena in his home city on Saturday 16th October.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Lewis Ritson, Ahead of Ring Return, Inks Deal With Probellum

Ahead of his upcoming ring return, former British and WBA Intercontinental champion Lewis Ritson signed a promotional deal with Probellum. Newcastle superstar Ritson (21-2, 12 knockouts) is known for his all-action, relentless style. "I'm thrilled to be a part of the Probellum team," said Ritson. "Over the last few weeks...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder prize money: How much will fighters earn for heavyweight bout?

This Saturday night, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will settle their rivalry as they fight for the WBC heavyweight title for the third time.Fury and his American foe fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, with the Briton then beating Wilder via seventh-round stoppage in their rematch in February 2020.That victory saw Fury, 33, extend his unbeaten record to 19-0 while handing Wilder his first defeat and taking the ‘Bronze Bomber’s WBC belt, which is on the line again at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.A full-capacity 20,000 crowd is expected to attend the seismic bout,...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Marshall
Person
Hughie Fury
Person
Lewis Ritson
Person
Hank Lundy
Person
Christian Hammer
MMAmania.com

Knockout! Watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 full fight video highlights

Tyson Fury kept his WBC heavyweight title and won his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder last night (Sat., Oct. 9, 2021) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as “Gypsy King” finished “Bronze Bomber” via 11th-round knockout in one of the best heavyweight fights you will ever see.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

What is Deontay Wilder’s net worth?

Deontay Wilder will have revenge on his mind when he takes on Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas on Saturday in the final chapter of their trilogy. Wilder, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, held the WBC belt from 2015 and was tipped to be a future opponent for Anthony Joshua before Fury lured him into the ring in December 2018.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Sky Sports#Wbo
The Independent

Deontay Wilder released from hospital after suffering broken hand in Tyson Fury knockout loss

Deontay Wilder has been released from hospital after suffering a broken hand in his vicious knockout defeat to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas. The Bronze Bomber was put away in the 11th round, falling short in his bid to recapture the WBC world heavyweight title, despite dropping Fury twice in the fourth round.After making adjustments from his defeat in the second fight with the Briton alongside new trainer Malik Scott, Wilder produced his best performance of the rivalry.But after immediately vacating the ring to head to University Medical Center, Scott provided an update on Wilder’s condition following the brutal...
COMBAT SPORTS
AFP

Fury knocks out Wilder to retain WBC crown in heavyweight classic

Tyson Fury retained his WBC heavyweight crown on Saturday with a spectacular 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder as their trilogy fight delivered a boxing classic. In an epic battle in front of 15,820 fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, both fighters were knocked down on multiple occasions in an enthralling contest full of improbable twists and turns. Fury looked to have gained the upper hand after flooring Wilder in the third round, only for the 35-year-old from Alabama to respond with two knockdowns that had the English champion clinging on desperately in the fourth. But it was the bigger, heavier Fury -- landing the cleaner and more damaging blows -- who finished the stronger, and the champion had Wilder down once again in the 10th with a right hook.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Deontay Wilder makes statement after Tyson Fury KO loss: ‘He came to lean on me’

Coming into their third fight, Tyson Fury was the big odds favorite to beat Deontay Wilder — a -285 favorite to be precise, over Wilder’s +225 dog status. But, everyone who knows Wilder knows you can never count him out. He’s lost every round in a fight only to come back and knock his opposition out stone cold. And during the Fury vs. Wilder 3 trilogy last night (Sat., Oct. 9, 2021), Wilder almost pulled it off, dropping Fury twice in the fourth round (watch highlights from Fury vs. Wilder 3 here).
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

What is Tyson Fury’s net worth?

Tyson Fury takes on Deontay Wilder this weekend in the third and final instalment of their heavyweight trilogy. Fury and Wilder shared a draw in their first fight in Las Vegas, before the British fighter secured a seventh-round technical knockout victory over the American in the rematch, inflicting a first career defeat on The Bronze Bomber.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Mike Tyson on Deontay Wilder: ‘Is he going in there to win or a big payday?’ against Fury

By Allan Fox: Mike Tyson questions former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder’s motive for taking his contractual rematch with Tyson Fury for October 9th. ‘Iron’ Mike wonders whether Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) is fighting Fury again just for the money and not because he wants to avenge his seventh round knockout loss that he suffered in February 2020.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Fury On KO Of Wilder: Shots Like That, They End Careers; He Took A Lot Of Punishment

LAS VEGAS – Tyson Fury felt the devastation when he landed the crushing right hand that emphatically ended his third fight against Deontay Wilder. Fury got great leverage on a punch that landed directly on Wilder’s left temple and sent the former WBC heavyweight champion crashing to the canvas. Referee Russell Mora immediately waved an end to their epic encounter as soon as Wilder landed on his left side, obviously unable to continue in what was already a brutal battle at T-Mobile Arena.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Julian Williams: Vladimir Hernandez Is Very Tough, Determined; I Can't Afford No Mishaps

LAS VEGAS – Julian Williams wants a title shot after he battles Vladimir Hernandez on Saturday night. The former IBF/IBO/WBA 154-pound champion will fight for the first time in 20 months when he encounters Hernandez in a 10-round fight on the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder undercard at T-Mobile Arena. Philadelphia’s Williams (27-2-1, 16 KOs, 1 NC) isn’t treating this as a tune-up bout, though, because he is well aware of how Hernandez ruined Alfredo Angulo’s plan to fight for a super middleweight world title.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Who will Tyson Fury fight next after thrilling knockout victory ends Deontay Wilder feud?

Tyson Fury finished off his trilogy of fights with Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning with a superb knockout victory in one of the most thrilling heavyweight clashes of-all time.The Gypsy King twice hit the canvas but regained his composure and patience to put Wilder down for good in the 11th, taking his second consecutive victory over the 35-year-old and ending their long-standing feud in explosive fashion.The logical next step for Fury was to secure an undisputed world title fight with Anthony Joshua, likely held in Saudi Arabia, until the Londoner’s chastening defeat...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Photos: Terence Crawford, Shawn Porter - Face To Face at Las Vegas Presser

The longtime WBO welterweight king and pound-for-pound star, Terence Crawford, finally has the super fight he craves. Enter Shawn Porter, the two-time champion who has fought most of this generation’s elite welterweights. (photos by Mikey Williams) Crawford and Porter will fight Saturday, Nov. 20 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy