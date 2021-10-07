Ice Rink Gives Dying Dog One Last Chance to Play in Snow (WATCH)
By Good News Network
Good News Network
5 days ago
A dying dog was able to play in the snow for a final time after a Utah ice rink delivered buckets of snow to her home—bringing joy to the winter-loving pup in its final hours. Marianna Wilson and Elijah Saltzgaber were heartbroken when they made the difficult decision to put...
It’s difficult when a puppy that was once bounding around gets older and slower. But the worst is when the dog’s owner knows there isn’t much time left. A dog owner in Salt Lake City, Utah, wanted to make sure that Maggie had one last time playing in the snow.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – A dog who passed away from cancer was given a final moment to lay in some snow Monday. Staff with the Salt Lake County Ice Center heard the owners’ request for snow — an uncommon occurrence in September — and they delivered. Officials with Salt...
There’s no way to truly be ready to say goodbye to your furry friend, but Elijah Saltzgaber and his family members were determined to do all they could to make their pup’s last days everything she deserved. Maggie, also known as Maggie Bear, was dying of cancer. Ultimately, her humans...
It seemed to Eli Saltzgaber and Marianna Wilson that all of Salt Lake City were trying to help them make their beloved Saint Bernard/Newfoundland dog, Maggie, enjoy her last days on Earth. Maggie, who would have been 11 in December, was dying from bone cancer. Her two humans, Saltzgaber and...
Faced with the heartbreaking end of their beloved dog Maggie’s battle with cancer, a Salt Lake County family determined to fill her last weekend with all her favorite things—paddleboarding, camping, her ball, all the food she could ever want, and unlimited belly rubs. And, when they realized they wouldn’t get the chance to see Maggie romp and roll in the snow again, the community stepped up to help.
A winter-loving, terminally ill dog in Utah's Salt Lake City got to relive her puppy days one last time on her death bed after her human parents built her a snowbank.One of Maggie's parents, Elijah Lee Saltzgaber, had put up a social media post last Friday requesting a shaved ice machine."Unique request. Does anyone have a shaved ice machine they have out away for the season? Our sweet dog is passing of cancer on Monday, we want to build her one last snowbank to roll in," he wrote on Facebook.The couple were hoping to collect between 10 to 20 gallons...
(Meredith) – A dog in Utah got her final wish to play in the snow one last time, thanks to an act of kindness. Maggie the dog was battling cancer for months, and her owners Elijah Saltzgaber and Marianna Wilson made the tough choice to schedule her euthanasia appointment for Monday, Sept. 27.
Saying goodbye to a pet is never easy, but giving them a special send-off can help ease the pain. That's why Utah-based couple, Elijah Saltzgaber and Marianna Wilson, wanted to treat their Saint Bernard/Newfoundland mix, Maggie Bear, to some of her favorite things before she died. The beloved dog was sadly diagnosed with cancer in July 2021, but the couple made sure she could play in the snow one last time—something that always made her happy.
Thinking about adding another dog to your family? We love it! Just make sure you choose a breed that plays well with other pups. Some dog breeds were bred to work with other dogs and enjoy having a playmate. Others, like the Japanese Shikoku, were bred to hunt and protect. Breed is a huge factor when it comes to your dog’s ability to get along with other dogs. We’ve listed three breeds below who are known for their affinity for puppy pals, and one you may want to embrace as an only (dog) child.
There are two types of seasonal superfans: those who go all out for the holidays, with twinkle lights, Santas aplenty, and elves and reindeer galore; and Halloween people. It’s easy to spot Halloween people; they’re the ones with the massive spider webs strewn across their entryways, larger-than-life inflatable ghosts and goblins on their lawns, animatronic monsters guarding the front door, and spooky skeletons peeking out from windows and trees. For Halloween people, November 1 is always a huge disappointment — why can’t this haunting holiday last longer? Happily, there’s a place in Oregon where Halloween lasts an entire month. Every October, the town of St. Helens, Oregon, becomes a spooky Halloween village known as The Spirit of Halloweentown, and it’s a must-visit for all fans of frightful, delightful fun.
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - An ice rink is headed to downtown Frankenmuth this season. Zehnder Park will have a 60'x120' ice rink added. This is planned for mid-November and will be open until mid-February. The Frankenmuth Ice Rick will be sponsored by Huntington Bank and Zehnder's will be the secondary sponsor.
Ice skating returns to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas next month. The skating rink at the Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino will be open daily from Nov. 16 through Jan. 2. The 4,200-square-foot rooftop skating rink at the Boulevard Pool is made of real ice. Food and cocktails will be available along with a holiday village with fire pits for s’mores making. A new dining area, The Chalet, will feature reserved seating areas and a large, communal fire pit.
What does one do on seeing an animal in distress? If you’re former Aussie rugby player Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins, you go right to its aid. In the viral video—which now has more than 16 million hits on Twitter—Nick switches on the emergency lights of his car, then jumps out and runs to help a black and white sheep entangled in a barbed-wire fence.
Heartwarming video shows a recent mission by Alabama Rescue Puppy Flights, whose volunteers gather dogs from overcrowded shelters in Alabama and fly them to central Florida, where they have a better chance of being adopted. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb has your Morning Boost.Oct. 12, 2021.
The Cache Valley got more than their fair share of snow overnight and early Tuesday, with heavy, wet snow resulting in hundreds of trees limbs down, and in some cases knocking down power lines and causing outages for thousands.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – A dog who passed away from cancer was given a final moment to lay in some snow Monday. Staff with the Salt Lake County Ice Center heard the owners’ request for snow — an uncommon occurrence in September — and they delivered. Officials with Salt...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – A dog who passed away from cancer was given a final moment to lay in some snow Monday. Staff with the Salt Lake County Ice Center heard the owners’ request for snow — an uncommon occurrence in September — and they delivered. Officials with Salt...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – A dog who passed away from cancer was given a final moment to lay in some snow Monday. Staff with the Salt Lake County Ice Center heard the owners’ request for snow — an uncommon occurrence in September — and they delivered. Officials with Salt...
Comments / 0