Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Tuesday said the country's president had promised to nominate him to form a government at their meeting on Sunday shortly before being rushed to hospital. The claim came as politicians looked for ways to end the impasse brought on by President Milos Zeman's hospitalisation just when he would be required to appoint a premier following elections. "When I talked to the president on Sunday, he said that when the moment comes, he will ask me," Babis told Czech TV. "It is up to me to accept or refuse," he said, adding he was also ready to become an opposition politician.

POLITICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO