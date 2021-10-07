‘Shoulder Season’: Novel Tells Fictional Story At Historic Lake Geneva Playboy Club Hotel
The Playboy Club Hotel opened in Lake Geneva in 1968. Not only did it bring celebrities to southeast Wisconsin, but it became a hub for Midwestern travelers and businessmen and, of course, Playboy Bunnies. Author Christina Clancy of Madison has released a novel called, “Shoulder Season,” that takes place at the historic resort, in the nearby town of East Troy, and in Palm Springs.wisconsinlife.org
