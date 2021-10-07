Wisconsin Life # 801: Fresh Start
In the season premiere of Wisconsin Life, host Angela Fitzgerald visits the Urban Ecology Center in Milwaukee. Located within the bustling city, the center's programs are meant to connect people and nature. Angela meets with Branch Manager Megan Forseth to discover more about the work being done to help younger generations become stewards of their environment. Then it's a journey to the top of an outlook tower where Angela takes in the views of Milwaukee's skyline.
