Simply Somersworth: Celebrating a proud past and Halloween

If you were anywhere near Maple Street, Somersworth, this past Saturday, Oct. 2, you might have been forgiven for looking back as you passed the Forest Glade Cemetery. The Summersworth Historical Society could be found there with a host of some of Somersworth’s dearly departed citizens. Those citizens had decided to grace the cemetery which was dedicated in 1852 for the day and were happy to tell those who took the historical tour their life stories.