For a while now, fans have speculated that Far Cry 6 would bring back fan-favorite villain Vaas, one of the antagonists of Far Cry 3. Vaas is the guy who pretty much defined what has become the archetypal Far Cry villain. He's charismatic, scary, and ruthless, and he has some long and fun bad guy monologues. Hints that Vaas was returning have circulated for more than a year, with actor Michael Mando even suggesting he'd reprise the role, and that's fueled a lot of fan theories about the villain's role in Far Cry 6.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO