Eagles-Panthers Preview: Ron Jaworski's game prediction, players to watch

The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Carolina (Sunday, 1 p.m. on FOX) to face the Panthers hoping to end a three-game losing streak.

Ron Jaworski goes 3 deep on the Birds, with a look at the Eagles' struggling defense, stopping the ridiculous amount of penalties and what makes the Panthers legit contenders in the NFC.

Plus, Jaws' game prediction and a plea for the old Fletcher Cox to return on defense.

Watch this week's Three and Out in the video above.

Blame for D: Bad scheme or players?

Fixing the Eagles' penalty problem

More Impressive: Panthers defense or Sam Darnold?

Jalen Hurts (Offense); Fletcher Cox (Defense)

Eagles 24, Panthers 21