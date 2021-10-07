Eagles-Panthers Preview: Ron Jaworski's game prediction, players to watch

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Carolina (Sunday, 1 p.m. on FOX) to face the Panthers hoping to end a three-game losing streak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dd6rC_0cKHgsHW00 Sirianni, Eagles work to tackle problem with penalties: 'We're still ticked off' "The penalties are a big problem and we're still ticked off about them," said Nick Sirianni.

Ron Jaworski goes 3 deep on the Birds, with a look at the Eagles' struggling defense, stopping the ridiculous amount of penalties and what makes the Panthers legit contenders in the NFC.

Plus, Jaws' game prediction and a plea for the old Fletcher Cox to return on defense.

Watch this week's Three and Out in the video above.

1st Down: Blame for D: Bad scheme or players?

2nd Down: Fixing the Eagles' penalty problem

3rd Down: More Impressive: Panthers defense or Sam Darnold?

Players to Watch: Jalen Hurts (Offense); Fletcher Cox (Defense)

Game Prediction: Eagles 24, Panthers 21

