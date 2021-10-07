CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plainview, NY

LI teacher survives another week on 'Survivor'

By Frank Lovece
Newsday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlainview middle school teacher Tiffany Seely made it through episode 4 of CBS' "Survivor" season 41 Wednesday night, while uttering what may become a classic phrase for the show. She told fellow contestant Sydney Segal during a "Beware" challenge: "Do you want to play it safe, or do you want...

www.newsday.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Who got voted off Survivor last week?

Season 41 of Survivor premiered on 22 September, with a new group of castaways heading to an island where they compete against each other in a series of challenges.They must survive said challenges in order to win the $1m (£744,000) prize.During last week’s (29 September) episode, titled “Juggling Chainsaws”, players saw more advantages being introduced as they began to debate what and how they could plan for the future.The description of the episode teased: “Immunity challenges get interesting when a new idol is introduced that has a special twist.”The episode ended with neurosurgeon David Voce being voted off the...
TV SERIES
Newsday

Investigation Discovery airs special on Gabby Petito case

The murder of Blue Point native Gabby Petito and the search for her fugitive, person-of-interest fiancé Brian Laundrie are the focus of a panel-discussion special Wednesday at 9 p.m. on the cable channel Investigation Discovery. Former New York news anchor Sukanya Krishnan will moderate the discussion for "Gabby Petito: ID...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Deseret News

‘Jeopardy!’ millionaire reveals the first thing he wants to spend his money on

There’s a lot Matt Amodio still hasn’t processed concerning his huge run on “Jeopardy!”. First, there’s the fact that he recently secured his 33rd win on the quiz show and passed James Holzhauer in the show’s Hall of Fame for most games won. Now, he holds the No. 2 spot in that category — although he’s still 42 wins away from dethroning “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” champion Ken Jennings.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plainview, NY
City
Rose, NY
City
Glen Head, NY
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
Soap Opera Digest

Real-Life Duo Expecting Another Girl

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) and wife, Kelly Kruger (ex-Mac, Y&R et al) revealed on Instagram that they’re expecting another daughter. The couple welcomed their first child, a girl, Everleigh, who will be 2 on September 22. Check out the gender reveal here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Avatars#Cgi
Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
HipHopDX.com

DaBaby Gets Apology From Married Woman Who Claimed He Hit On Her

DaBaby was accused of hitting on a married woman, who ironically goes by MrsLaTruth on Instagram. Apparently, that wasn’t “La Truth” and the woman is now walking back the allegations. On Saturday (October 4), the woman shared a post to her Instagram Stories, apologizing for creating extra drama for the...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hollywood Life

Denise Richards’ Daughter Sami, 17, Sticks Her Tongue Out, Says ‘Nothing Is Real’ Amid Family Drama

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami, 17, has broken her social media silence after it was confirmed she left her mom’s house to live with her dad. Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen‘s 17-year-old daughter Sami shared a defiant photo on Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 12, just days after it was revealed that she had moved out to her mom’s house to go live with her dad.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Avatar
districtchronicles.com

At 70, Kathleen Bradley AKA Mrs Parker in ‘Friday’ Defies Age

Almost every 90z kid loved Ice Cube’s classic comedy “Friday,” which had some very memorable characters. One of them was Mrs. Parker, who lived right across the street. Mrs. Parker, played by Kathleen Bradley, was the tall and pretty Black woman who was always skimpily dressed and criticized by every woman. At the time, she was in her early 40s.
MOVIES
Ok Magazine

Duane 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Chapman Claims Gabby Petito Was Overheard 'Yelling' By Vacationers, Says Brian Laundrie Would Grab Her Mouth To Silence Her

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman believes he has learned new details regarding Gabby Petito’s relationship with Brian Laundrie. In an interview with The Sun, the TV personality claimed to know that Petito was “very verbal” during alleged altercations with Laundrie, who is suspected to have been physically abusive to his now-deceased fiancée.
PETS
blackchronicle.com

Missing Instagram Fitness Influencer Ca’Shawn ‘Cookie’ Sims Found in Hospital After Month-Long Search

Last week, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that fitness influencer Ca’Shawn ‘Cookie’ Sims was missing. After a month-long search, the 30-year-old has been found. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) confirmed to PEOPLE that the search is over. NBC News reported that Ca’Shawn was found at a Los Angeles-area hospital on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Soap Opera Star Michael Tylo

Soap opera icon Michael Tylo died at the age of 73 in the final days of September, according to Soap Opera Digest. Tylo famously starred in "Guiding Light" as the heart throb Quinton McCord Chamberlain from 1981 to 1985, before returning in 1996 and 1997. He also starred in almost any other soap opera you can think of, per IMDb. He played twins, Rich and Blade Bladeson on "The Young and the Restless," Charlie Prince on "General Hospital," Matt Connolly on "All My Children," and had a stint on "The Bold and the Beautiful" playing Sherman Gale, his final soap role, per The Wrap. In his later career, he became an educator, teaching film at the College of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he became assistant dean in 2003, per the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson's Former Stepdaughter Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock is going to be a grandpa. Blackstock, Clarkson's former, will be a first-time gramp as his daughter Savannah Blackstock and boyfriend Quentin Lee's are expecting their first child together. 19-year-old Savannah broke the news with a baby bump photo on her Instagram account on Wednesday, Sept. 21. "The most precious secret we've ever kept," she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughters Alabama and Penelope Bond as Parents’ Romance Stays Strong

Family ties. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughters seem to be bonding as their relationship continues. The 45-year-old rocker’s daughter, Alabama Barker, 15, shared a TikTok video on Friday, September 10, that showed Penelope Disick, 9, smiling as she bopped around, dancing to the PinkPantheress song “Pain.”. Alabama has shown...
ALABAMA STATE
talesbuzz.com

Will Victoria and Ashland get married?

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the Italian wedding begins like every other ceremony — happy. However, Y&R fans know a happy wedding doesn’t make for good television. Once again, the hit CBS daytime drama spends another week focusing on whether Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Ashland (Richard Burgi) will...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy