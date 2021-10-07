CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barletta holds wide lead over GOP rivals in early poll of Pennsylvania governor race

By Lexi Lonas
 4 days ago
© Greg Nash

Former Rep. Lou Barletta (R) holds a wide lead in the GOP primary to be Pennsylvania’s next governor, according to a poll released this week.

The survey from Susquehanna Polling and Research showed Barletta has 27 percent support, more than four times that of his nearest Republican rival in the 2022 race.

“Since I launched my campaign, I’ve been working as hard as I can, traveling to all parts of Pennsylvania, to try to bring change to Harrisburg,” Barletta said in a statement to City & State.

“Polls don’t motivate me, my four daughters, ten grandchildren, and almost 13 million Pennsylvania residents motivate me to fix what’s wrong in the Commonwealth,” he added.

The second-highest-polled GOP primary candidate, state Sen. Scott Martin, only had 6 percent support.

However, 60 percent of respondents said they are undecided among the nine Republican primary candidates in the running early in the race.

A survey by the same company back in March showed Barletta had the highest name recognition among potential gubernatorial candidates.

Barletta served in the House from 2011 to 2019 and ran for the Senate in 2018, losing to Democratic incumbent Bob Casey .

The Democratic side has been quiet, with no candidates coming out for a gubernatorial run yet. Experts speculate, however, that Josh Shapiro, state attorney general, will run.

Pennsylvania has been a major swing state in recent years, going for President Biden in the 2020 presidential election but former President Trump in 2016. It is one of only six states whose senators caucus with two different parties.

The Susquehanna poll was conducted between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30 among 313 likely Republican voters. Its margin of error is plus or minus 5.6 percentage points.

