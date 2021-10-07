FDNY finds leaking propane tank as firefighters battle house fire

Firefighters spent Thursday morning battling flames inside a home on East 79th Street in Brooklyn and found propane tanks at the scene.

Firefighters carried out what appeared to be several propane tanks from the first floor of 943 East 79th St. One of the propane tanks was still smoking. Deputy Chief Patrick Sheridan says the smell of natural gas at the burning home was a concern.

"They were in a storage area underneath the staircase. They weren't involved in the fire, but one was leaking," says Deputy Chief Sheridan. "We shut the gas out at the sidewalk curb valve, and National Grid now says we don't have any abnormal readings."

The FDNY responded to the home around 9:15 a.m. and came face to face with heavy fire.

Dre lives next door and says he and his neighbors rushed out of their homes, terrified by what was unfolding.

"It sounded like a bomb. I was sleeping, so you don't know what happened," he says.

By 10:30 a.m., everything was under control. The chief says one person was treated for minor injuries.

Dre says he's grateful no one was seriously hurt but fears his pet birds died from the smoke.

An investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.