CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

FDNY finds leaking propane tank as firefighters battle house fire

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C8hbC_0cKHgVAv00

Firefighters spent Thursday morning battling flames inside a home on East 79th Street in Brooklyn and found propane tanks at the scene.

Firefighters carried out what appeared to be several propane tanks from the first floor of 943 East 79th St. One of the propane tanks was still smoking. Deputy Chief Patrick Sheridan says the smell of natural gas at the burning home was a concern.

"They were in a storage area underneath the staircase. They weren't involved in the fire, but one was leaking," says Deputy Chief Sheridan. "We shut the gas out at the sidewalk curb valve, and National Grid now says we don't have any abnormal readings."

The FDNY responded to the home around 9:15 a.m. and came face to face with heavy fire.

Dre lives next door and says he and his neighbors rushed out of their homes, terrified by what was unfolding.

"It sounded like a bomb. I was sleeping, so you don't know what happened," he says.

By 10:30 a.m., everything was under control. The chief says one person was treated for minor injuries.

Dre says he's grateful no one was seriously hurt but fears his pet birds died from the smoke.

An investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fdny#Propane Tank#House Fire#Accident#National Grid
News 12

News 12

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy