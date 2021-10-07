CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Aml Ameen’s Upcoming Film ‘Boxing Day’ Is The UK’s First-Ever Holiday Rom-Com Starring An All Black Cast

By Sammy Approved
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wlCAL_0cKHgMTc00

Source: WENN.com / WENN

The official trailer for the holiday romantic comedy , Boxing Day was released today. The film directed, co-written and starring actor Aml Ameen is inspired by his actual life.

Boxing Day is a British holiday celebrated the day after Christmas. The film follows Melvin, a British author living in America, who returns home to London for the holiday to introduce his American fiancé, Lisa, to his eccentric British-Caribbean family. Their relationship is challenged when she discovers the world he’s left behind in the UK, including his superstar ex-girlfriend.

Aja Naomi King co-stars as his new lover, joined by Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Tamara Lawrance, Sheyi Cole, Samson Kayo, Joshua Maloney, Lisa Davina Phillip, and Claire Skinner.

From the looks of the official trailer, the upcoming rom-com looks exciting and authentic. Ameen and his crew have reached a major milestone with this film. It’s Ameen’s feature film directorial debut and the UK’s first-ever holiday romantic comedy starring an all Black cast.

Many US fans may recognize the talented UK actor, Ameen, from his work in Idris Elba’s directorial debut Yardie and on HBO Max and Michaela Coel’s award-winning series I May Destroy You in his role as Simon.

The screenplay is written by Aml Ameen and Bruce Purnell. It’s produced by Aml Ameen, Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor, Damian Jones, Dominique Telson, and Matthew G. Zamias. Warner Bros UK will release Boxing Day movie in UK and Ireland cinemas beginning on December 3rd, 2021. No US release has been set.

Watch the official trailer for Boxing Day below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Wilson Morales (@wilsonmoralesfilm)

