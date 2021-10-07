CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Pope, at Peace Meeting With Merkel, Says Divert Arms Money for Food, Vaccines

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) - Pope Francis, closing a peace meeting of world religions, called the arms trade a bane of humanity on Thursday, saying that money spent on weapons should be diverted to feed the hungry and distribute vaccines fairly. "Fewer arms and more food, less hypocrisy and more transparency, more...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Merkel meets pope and receives farewell tribute from Draghi

ROME (AP) — Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Thursday with Pope Francis and Italian Premier Mario Draghi, who paid tribute to her “calm, determined" leadership even during difficult years for Europe and the common currency. Merkel herself has called this her farewell bilateral trip to Italy as chancellor, and...
RELIGION
The Independent

Merkel meets pope as parties at home try to form government

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Thursday with Pope Francis and toured a Jesuit-run child protection center, while back home three German parties at home held talks on forming a new government without her center-right bloc.Merkel told reporters she talked politics, climate change and clergy sex abuse during the visit to the Vatican and a meeting at the Pontifical Gregorian University’s academic program on child protection and safe environments. She spent some 45 minutes with the pope and received from him a small copy of the bronze Holy Door, as well as copies of his main documents.Merkel also met with Italian Premier Mario Draghi before attending a peace prayer at the Colosseum organized by the Rome-based Sant’Egidio charity.Merkel and her outgoing government will stay in office on a caretaker basis until a new administration is in place, a process that could take weeks or months. On Thursday, the center-left Social Democrats the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats were holding a first round of exploratory talks on forming a possible coalition. If they eventually succeed, that would send Merkel’s center-right Union bloc into opposition after a disastrous showing in Germany’s Sept. 26 election.
RELIGION
IBTimes

Pope Meets Colombian Nun Released By Mali Jihadists

Pope Francis on Sunday met with Gloria Cecilia Narvaez, a Franciscan nun from Colombia, a day after she was freed by jihadists in Mali after more than four years of captivity, a Vatican spokesman said. Sister Gloria was taken hostage on February 7, 2017 in southern Mali near the border...
WORLD
Washington Times

Pelosi meets with the pope amid abortion debates

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday met with Pope Francis amid criticism from several bishops for her support for abortion which some view as at odds with her Catholic faith. The meeting occurred just weeks before President Biden, who is also Catholic, is scheduled to meet with the pope later...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Angela Merkel
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Queen Elizabeth will be dethroned from this British territory on 30 November

With only a few months to go until the Jubilee celebrations, the Queen of England is going to be dethroned. No, she’s not passing the crown over to the Prince of Wales just yet. She’s just stepping down from the throne in one British territory—Barbados. Independence. As Barbados has completed...
WORLD
The Independent

‘I’m at peace’: Martha Sepúlveda is set to become Colombia’s first non-terminal patient to die from euthanasia

Hearing Martha Sepúlveda’s hearty belly laughs at a Medellín restaurant, she appears to be the epitome of carefree joy. She pauses between sips of beer to joke with her son, Federico Redondo, feasts on patacón – a local delicacy of fried green plantain – and envelops the establishment with her contagious joie de vivre.Were it not for the presence of a news crew, it would appear to just be another celebration. The special occasion? Ms Sepúlveda’s impending death.“I’m in good spirits,” she tells Noticias Caracol’s Juan David Laverde. “I’m at peace since they authorised the procedure; I laugh more, get...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa#Peace Meeting#Reuters#Muslim#Jewish#Christians#German#Sant Egidio Community#Catholic#Rabbi#Roman
dallassun.com

The US cannot defend Taiwan, and China knows it

The US is playing a dangerous game of putting a public face on a policy of defending Taiwan from China, for which it has zero capability to implement. Following a recent escalation of tensions between Beijing and Taipei, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to pursue "reunification" with Taiwan by peaceful means and warned foreign nations about meddling in the issue.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Pilot claims vaccine mandate forces him to choose between ‘feeding his family’ and freedom of choice

A US pilot has made a TikTok video claiming his airline’s vaccine mandate amounts to an ultimatum between “feeding his family” and freedom of choice.“I’ve been an airline pilot for 18 years and now I’m facing an ultimatum... I’m being told that in order to continue my career as an airline pilot, I must be vaccinated,” says the pilot, who uses the TikTok account @cellsaucenutrition, in the video.“Which really means I have to choose between putting food on the table for my family and my freedom of choice.”He appears to be a pilot with a sideline in fitness and nutritional...
TV & VIDEOS
Deseret News

Why Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Rome went horribly wrong

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Rome did not go perfectly, as protesters disrupted the trip and put her in danger. Pelosi traveled to Rome this week to visit foreign leaders, according to NPR. She decided to attend Mass at the St. Patrick’s Church in Rome. She even met with Pope Francis during her trip.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Associated Press

Israeli military chief hints of covert action against Iran

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military chief on Tuesday vowed to step up actions, including covert operations, against Iran and its nuclear program. Speaking at a ceremony, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi said Israel and its intelligence community “is working against Iranian regional entrenchment throughout the Middle East.”. “Operations to destroy Iranian...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Biden Reveals Nuclear Stockpile: US Has 3,750 Warheads Vs. China’s Less Than 300

President Joe Biden’s administration said Tuesday that the United States has more than 3,700 warheads as of September 2020, marking the first time since 2018 that the government disclosed such information amid mounting tensions with China. In its new report, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) said “the U.S. stockpile...
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Biden administration delivers brusque message to Pakistan

A senior US official visiting Islamabad has made clear to Pakistan that the Biden administration has downgraded the bilateral relationship. On the eve of her arrival, the deputy secretary of state, Wendy Sherman, used a public event in Mumbai to lay out in blunt terms the new parameters of US-Pakistan relations, stressing there would be no equivalence with Washington’s deepening ties to India.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy