Thursday forecast: Cloudy skies with chance of overnight showers
Look for cloudy skies Thursday with some scattered drizzle as a low pressure system brings cooler conditions to Southern California.
Tempertures are expected to remain below average the next couple of days as a fall storm moves over the region.
Showers are likely to be widespread by about 9 a.m. Friday. Most areas can expect to see about a quarter of an inch of rain.
Clear skies and dry conditions are expected for Saturday and Sunday.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Thursday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 61 to 69 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Friday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
- Remarks: West swell
