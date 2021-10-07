The SOLD OUT Mickey Balloon Popcorn Buckets are BACK in Disney World
Disney World’s 50th anniversary has brought us a ton of new merchandise. a whole vintage collection, new Minnie ears, collectible items, and. . There were a few things that were released on Disney World’s actual anniversary — October 1st — that were super popular, like the Mickey balloon popcorn buckets. The buckets created some of the longest lines in the park and sold out that morning, but they’re back!allears.net
Comments / 0