The SOLD OUT Mickey Balloon Popcorn Buckets are BACK in Disney World

Disney World could be reopening one of Disney's Hollywood Studio's longest-running shows. Walt Disney World News Today reports that the cast and crew for Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular has reportedly been called back to work, with rehearsals beginning in mid-October. Almost all of Disney World's shows were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic and most have yet to reopen. However, some shows such as Beauty & the Beast - Live on Stage have recently returned to outdoor venues, and it seems that Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular (which also takes place in a covered but outdoor amphitheater) could soon be joining them. Walt Disney World News Today predicts that the show will return later this year or in early 2022.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO