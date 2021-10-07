Author Spotlight : Steven Williams

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleHarrisburg author Steven Williams joins us to discuss his latest novel “Skadi”. A rich cast of characters and page turning adventure makes this a must-read for fantasy fans. Steven shared his inspiration for the book, his writing process, and details on a book signing.

