Author Spotlight : Steven Williams

EXCLUSIVE: Cavalry Audio, the podcast arm of Keegan Rosenberger, Dana Brunetti and partner Matt DelPiano’s company, is moving into scripted podcasts with ten-part suspense thriller Verdict.
Spencer Garrett, who played Bob Woodward in Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner and featured in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Amazon’s Bosch, is to lead the ensemble cast of the audio series.
Verdict, which will launch on October 19 via the iHeartPodcast Network, centers on a federal investigator who must unravel the mystery behind a murder in a small town.
It tells the story of a murdered high school football star and the Federal Investigator who...
Comments / 0