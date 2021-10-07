‘Grease’ is the word for Apache Theatre Arts Department

The Apache Theatre Arts Department proudly presents Grease, the school version, by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. Performances are at the Gonzales Junior High Auditorium on Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. All tickets are $8 and are sold online only. Go to the gonzalesisd.net homepage to find the link there. Don't miss your chance to come see this production and journey back to 1959. Join the Greasers, Pink Ladies, and all the students of 1959 Rydell High. Get your tickets now!