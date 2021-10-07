Leavenworth Oktoberfest no longer working for city, moving to Wenatchee in 2022

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - After 23 years, the Leavenworth Oktoberfest is moving to Wenatchee until the festival can find a forever home. "Leavenworth Oktoberfest was no longer working for the City of Leavenworth," the announcement said. "In fact, they denied our Proposal for 2022, so we are moving the Leavenworth Oktoberfest to the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee until we can find a permanent home."