CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Research shows unintended global side effects of EU's medicines policy

By University of Amsterdam
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Union's laws, regulations and policies regarding access to medicines are having unintended consequences in low- and middle-income countries, according to new research from the UvA's Law Centre for Health and Life, published today in the journal The Lancet Regional Health—Europe. The research team, led by Dr. Katrina Perehudoff, found that EU policy makers were adopting measures that were influencing access to medicines in developing countries while not always intending these global side effects.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

EU's Global Gateway to challenge China's BRI

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 29 (ANI): To compete with China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the European Union has recently launched the Global Gateway, a new infrastructure development scheme. Sergio Restelli, writing in The Times of Israel has said that the European Union's Global Gateway project has started becoming a...
EUROPE
MedicalXpress

Latvia declares emergency after surge in COVID cases

Latvia has declared a three-month state of emergency starting from Monday following a surge in COVID-19 infections to record levels, as its vaccination rate remains one of the lowest in the EU. The number of daily infections is now well over 1,000 in the Baltic country of 1.9 million people,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Poultry Site

A closer look at the EU's reforms to the Common Agricultural Policy

As of June 2021, the EU reached an agreement on the reform of the new common agricultural policy (CAP) which will be rolled out from 2023. Under the provisionally agreed new CAP, EU Member States will design their own national strategic plans, based on EU goals for social, environmental and economic sustainability in agriculture. The EU describes this new CAP as "fairer, greener and more flexible" and a vital component in fulfilling the EU’s farm-to-fork strategy, in addition to the EU’s Green Deal objectives. But how does this compare with UK policy?
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Pro-EU rallies draw tens of thousands in Poland

Tens of thousands of Poles rallied on Sunday in defence of their country's EU membership, after Poland's top court last week issued a landmark ruling against the primacy of EU law. The pro-EU demonstrations were called by former EU chief Donald Tusk, now leader of the country's main opposition grouping, Civic Platform, who has warned of the prospect of a "Polexit". "Tens of thousands of people in Warsaw and in over 100 cities and towns across Poland have come to protest what this government is doing to our homeland," Tusk told a massive crowd in the capital awash with the EU's star-studded blue flags. Tusk asked people to "defend a European Poland" after a wave of criticism against the ruling both at home and from around the European Union.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Side Effects#Economic Stability#Essential Medicines#Eu#The European Union#Uva
MedicalXpress

Africa sets sights on innovative mRNA jab to help meet vaccine gap

South African biotech consortium is working on a messenger RNA jab based on the Moderna formula in a ground-breaking drive to end Africa's life-threatening lack of COVID vaccines. Cape Town-based Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines is leading a pilot project, backed by the UN's World Health Organization (WHO) and the COVAX...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Germany's CureVac ditches first-generation COVID jab

Germany's CureVac said Tuesday it is no longer seeking European regulatory approval for its coronavirus vaccine, and will focus instead on a more promising second-generation jab. The decision comes after final trial results in July confirmed that CureVac's first vaccine had an efficacy rate of just 48 percent, well below...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Ten EU countries join France in condemning UK post-Brexit fishing regime

Ten European countries have joined France in condemning Britain's approach to post-Brexit fishing access.In a joint statement the 11 states, including Germany, Italy, Spain, and Belgium, called on the UK to abide by the terms of the Brexit agreement.The countries are angry that the UK has set high barriers for fishermen to get licences, which they say goes beyond the deal struck between the two countries.While boats that have historically fished in an area should retain access under the Brexit deal, authorities in Jersey are requiring onerous geolocation data records to prove this.As a result many French fishermen are effectively...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
hot96.com

Facebook outage shows need for more players, EU’s Vestager says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Facebook’s six-hour outage the previous day shows the repercussions fn relying on just a few big players and underscores the need for more rivals, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Tuesday. The outage prevented the company’s 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging...
INTERNET
wcbe.org

The Cobra Effect: Unintended Consequences in British India

The Cobra Effect is a story of unintended consequences. In British-controlled India, the government tried to offer an incentive to help curb the rampant deadly cobra problem. Their solution backfired. This is the story of the model that economist & sociologists call the "Cobra Effect." Then comedy writer Jimmy Mak comes on the show to play the quick quiz!
INDIA
The Independent

4 detained during massive pro-EU protest in Poland

Police in Warsaw said Monday that four people, including a nephew of the prime minister, were detained during a massive protest against government policy that critics say could cost Poland its European Union membership. Organizers and Warsaw authorities say that up to 100,000 people took part in the protest in downtown Warsaw Sunday to show their support for the EU. A nephew of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki alleged that a police officer kicked him in the head while he was on the ground being detained.Warsaw Police spokesman Sylwester Marczak confirmed the temporary detention of Franek Broda, with the use...
PROTESTS
Washington Examiner

The 'China Fantasy' is dying a public death

Looking at unfolding world events, from the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan to China’s menacing of Taiwan, there is much reason for cynicism. But there is good news where one least expects it: China. U.S. attitudes toward China have changed dramatically in the last few years — and for the better....
CHINA
Valley News

Experts tell FDA vaccines ‘harm more people than they save,’ but NIH director believes boosters will be approved in coming weeks

Megan Redshaw The Daily Caller National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said he would be “surprised” if COVID booster shots were not recommended for other Americans in the upcoming weeks even after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee on Sept. 17 overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to distribute booster shots of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID vaccine to the general public. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) recommended the agency approve Pfizer’s application for boosters only for people 65 and older and certain high-risk populations. In a conversation with “Fox News Sunday,” Collins dismissed the FDA’s decision as being subject to change upon further review of the science. “I.
PHARMACEUTICALS
texasbreaking.com

New Documents Claim Wuhan And U.S. Scientists Planned To Make Coronaviruses

Experts claim that the scientists from Wuhan and United States planned to create coronavirus genomes in the newly leaked documents they got a hold of. The supposed aim of the creation is to study them. Experts Give Details About What They Found. The experts talked to Newsweek about the leaked...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy