Research shows unintended global side effects of EU's medicines policy
The European Union's laws, regulations and policies regarding access to medicines are having unintended consequences in low- and middle-income countries, according to new research from the UvA's Law Centre for Health and Life, published today in the journal The Lancet Regional Health—Europe. The research team, led by Dr. Katrina Perehudoff, found that EU policy makers were adopting measures that were influencing access to medicines in developing countries while not always intending these global side effects.medicalxpress.com
