CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Chemistry Nobel Prize honors tool to build molecules

By Nexstar Media Wire, Associated Press
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LYiEO_0cKHdFPA00

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Nobel Prize for chemistry has been awarded to German scientist Benjamin List of the Max Planck Institute and Scotland-born scientist David W.C. MacMillan of Princeton University.

They were cited for their work in developing a new way for building molecules known as “asymmetric organocatalysis.”

The winners were announced Wednesday by Goran Hansson, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

The Nobel panel said List and MacMillan in 2000 independently developed a new way of catalysis.

“It’s already benefiting humankind greatly,” Pernilla Wittung-Stafshede, a member of the Nobel panel, said.

It is common for several scientists who work in related fields to share the prize. Last year, the prize went to Emmanuelle Charpentier of France and Jennifer A. Doudna of the United States for developing a gene-editing tool that has revolutionized science by providing a way to alter DNA.

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (over $1.14 million). The prize money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

On Monday, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize in physiology or medicine to Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch .

The Nobel Prize in physics was awarded Tuesday to three scientists whose work found order in seeming disorder , helping to explain and predict complex forces of nature, including expanding our understanding of climate change.

Over the coming days prizes will also be awarded for outstanding work in the fields of literature, peace and economics.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Trio win Nobel Economics Prize for 'natural experiments'

Canadian David Card, Israeli-American Joshua Angrist and Dutch-American Guido Imbens on Monday won the Nobel Economics Prize for insights into the labour market and "natural experiments", the jury said. The researchers were honoured for providing "new insights about the labour market" and showing "what conclusions about cause and effect can be drawn from natural experiments", the Nobel committee said in a statement.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Nobel
Person
David Julius
TheConversationCanada

Space exploration should aim for peace, collaboration and co-operation, not war and competition

When the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1 in 1957, it represented humanity’s first significant foray into the cosmos. Our imagination was opened to the wonder and lure of space for human endeavour as science fiction suddenly became science fact. A space arms race? At the time, the prevailing Cold War mentality contributed to suspicion and fear about what it meant to be in space, and resulted in the military roots of space technology and applications. John F. Kennedy famously stated that “if the Soviets control space they can control the earth, as in past centuries the nation that controlled the seas dominated...
ASTRONOMY
KREX

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize Winners#Ap#German#The Max Planck Institute#Princeton University#Macmillan#Swedish#The Nobel Committee#Americans
texasbreaking.com

New Documents Claim Wuhan And U.S. Scientists Planned To Make Coronaviruses

Experts claim that the scientists from Wuhan and United States planned to create coronavirus genomes in the newly leaked documents they got a hold of. The supposed aim of the creation is to study them. Experts Give Details About What They Found. The experts talked to Newsweek about the leaked...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Martin J. Sherwin, Pulitzer-winning scholar, dead at 84,

Martin J. Sherwin, a leading scholar of atomic weapons who in “A World Destroyed” challenged support for the U.S. bombing of Japan and spent more than two decades researching the pioneering physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer for the Pulitzer Prize-winning “American Prometheus,” has died.Sherwin died Wednesday at his home in Washington, D.C., according to his friend Andrew Hartman, a professor of history at Illinois State University. He was 84 and had been battling lung cancer. Kai Bird, a close friend and the co-author of “American Prometheus,” called him “probably the preeminent historian of the nuclear age.”“When we started working on...
OBITUARIES
AFP

Why the United States dominates the Nobels

No fewer than eight of this year's 13 Nobel winners were American citizens, extending a historic trend tied to the strength of US academia and its ability to attract top world talent. While China is catching up to the US in terms of total research funding ($496 billion versus $569 billion adjusted for purchasing power parity in 2017), it has challenges linked to academic freedom and ability to attract top talent, said H.N. Cheng, president of the American Chemical Society.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
mynews13.com

Nobel Prize in chemistry honors pair for new way to make molecules

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Two scientists won the Nobel Prize for chemistry Wednesday for finding an “ingenious” new way to build molecules that can be used to make everything from medicines to food flavorings. What You Need To Know. Two scientists have won the Nobel Prize for chemistry for finding an...
CHEMISTRY
Bay News 9

Nobel Prize in chemistry honors pair for new way to make molecules

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Two scientists won the Nobel Prize for chemistry Wednesday for finding an “ingenious” new way to build molecules that can be used to make everything from medicines to food flavorings. What You Need To Know. Two scientists have won the Nobel Prize for chemistry for finding an...
CHEMISTRY
Newsday

Nobel Prize in chemistry honors way of building molecules

STOCKHOLM — Two scientists won the Nobel Prize for chemistry Wednesday for finding an "ingenious" and environmentally cleaner way to build molecules that can be used to make a variety of compounds, including medicines and pesticides. The work of Benjamin List of Germany and Scotland-born David W.C. MacMillan has allowed...
CHEMISTRY
KFOR

KFOR

2K+
Followers
977
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy